AST SpaceMobile Announces Definitive Commercial Agreement with Vodafone Through 2034

MIDLAND, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (“AST SpaceMobile”) (NASDAQ: ASTS), the company building the first and only space-based cellular broadband network accessible directly by everyday smartphones, designed for both commercial and government applications, and Vodafone Group Plc (Vodafone) (LSE: VOD), a leading European and African telecommunications company, announced today that they have entered into a definitive long-term commercial agreement through 2034. This is a significant step forward in their collaboration to expand broadband connectivity globally.

This agreement establishes the framework for Vodafone to offer space-based cellular broadband connectivity in its home markets, as well as to other operators via its Partner Markets program.

Since 2018, Vodafone, one of the largest telecommunications companies in the world, has been a three-time investor in AST SpaceMobile, and is a key technology partner in AST SpaceMobile's development, including several world’s firsts in direct-to-device connectivity with everyday smartphones that confirmed 2G, 4G and 5G capabilities. In April 2023, AST SpaceMobile and its partners completed the first-ever space-based voice call to an unmodified phone. That was followed by the first-ever 4G download speed above 10 Mbps in June 2023 and the first-ever 5G voice call in September 2023. Ultimately, the company and its partners have demonstrated over 20 mbps download speeds to unmodified phones on a 5 Mhz channel.

Vodafone has placed an order for its first Block 1 BlueBird gateway, marking a milestone in the deployment of AST SpaceMobile's global network infrastructure. Users outside traditional cellular coverage will be able to connect their everyday smartphones directly to AST SpaceMobile's satellites in low Earth orbit, which in turn will route the data to the gateway. These gateways will then connect to Vodafone's existing network infrastructure to route the broadband data to users' devices, as well as to access third-party Apps and the Internet.

The next-generation Block 2 BlueBirds featuring up to 2,400 square foot communications arrays, are designed to deliver up to 10 times the bandwidth capacity of the BlueBird satellites in orbit today, enabling peak data transmission speeds up to 120 Mbps, supporting voice, full data, and video applications.

During 2024, AST SpaceMobile has secured additional strategic investment from AT&T, Verizon, Google and Vodafone, and new contract awards with the United States Government, directly and through prime contractors. The company has agreements with more than 45 mobile network operators globally, which have over approximately 2.8 billion existing subscribers total, including Vodafone Group, AT&T, Verizon, Rakuten Mobile, Bell Canada, Orange, Telefonica, TIM, Saudi Telecom Company, Zain KSA, Etisalat, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, Telkomsel, Smart Communications, Globe Telecom, Millicom, Smartfren, Telecom Argentina, MTN, Telstra, Africell, Liberty Latin America and others. AT&T, Verizon, Vodafone, Google, Rakuten, American Tower, Cisneros Group and Bell Canada are also existing investors in AST SpaceMobile.

AST SpaceMobile is building the first and only global cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices based on our extensive IP and patent portfolio. Our engineers and space scientists are on a mission to eliminate the connectivity gaps faced by today’s five billion mobile subscribers and finally bring broadband to the billions who remain unconnected. For more information, follow AST SpaceMobile on YouTube, X (Formerly Twitter), LinkedIn and Facebook. Watch this video for an overview of the SpaceMobile mission.

Vodafone is a leading European and African telecoms company. We provide mobile and fixed services to over 330 million customers in 15 countries (excludes Italy which is held as a discontinued operation under Vodafone Group), partner with mobile networks in 45 more and have one of the world’s largest IoT platforms. In Africa, our financial technology businesses serve almost 83 million customers across seven countries – managing more transactions than any other provider.

Our purpose is to connect for a better future by using technology to improve lives, businesses and help progress inclusive sustainable societies. We are committed to reducing our environmental impact to reach net zero emissions by 2040.

For more information, please visit www.vodafone.com follow us on X at @VodafoneGroup or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/vodafone.

