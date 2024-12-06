Archax and XDC Network Form Partnership to Drive Innovation and Growth in Real World Asset Tokenization

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Archax, the UK’s first FCA regulated digital securities exchange, broker and custodian, today announced a new partnership with XDC Network, an enterprise-grade Layer-1 EVM-compatible blockchain. Under the partnership, the two firms will combine the power of a regulated digital asset platform with innovative blockchain solutions to enable financial institutions to access tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) cost-effectively and efficiently - and in the process broadening the adoption of digital assets and revolutionizing global financial markets.

The collaboration enables access to digital assets listed on Archax through the XDC Network platform. Archax is a leading innovator in the industry and recently announced adding money market funds from several more blue-chip asset managers to its platform. XDC is a network designed to power global payments and real-world assets focused on scalability, security and interoperability.

“We’re excited to partner with XDC Markets, a leader in the blockchain and tokenization space, and a firm that shares our vision to capture the next wave of the tokenized economy,” said Keith O’Callaghan, Head of Structuring at Archax. “Innovation and evolution of digital assets has been at our core since inception. The underlying blockchain DLT technology and tokenization are set to reshape traditional financial markets by creating an entirely new set of financial and trading instruments. As a regulated player, we’re perfectly positioned to deliver institutional grade products, services and infrastructure that bridge TradFi into the digital world.”

Momentum Building for Tokenization of Real-World Assets

According to a report by Standard Chartered, the market for tokenized real-world assets is projected to reach $30.1 trillion by 2034. Demand is growing for solutions like tokenized money market funds, enabling Fintech’s and firms in the crypto space to access yield bearing instruments in digital form that can also be used to transfer value while maintaining flexibility.

XDC Network’s latest upgrade now supports 2,000 transactions per second. “The XDC Network was built with trade finance in mind,” said Angus O’Callaghan, Head of Markets at XDC Network. “With our platform’s robust performance and functionality, we have the ideal protocol for real world asset tokenization for institutions. Within the digital asset space, these institutions desire to work with regulated entities who can aim to ensure that transactions are both transparent and efficient,” said O’Callaghan. “Partnering with Archax, an industry trusted name, brings our shared vision to life.”

“Our focus has always been to deliver top solutions to our customers,” continued O’Callaghan. “With XDC Network, we're unlocking access to a diverse range of potential partners and issuers for our customers.”

Archax has consistently been recognized as a leader in the digital asset space. In October, the firm received Ripple’s Innovation Award for its efforts to transform capital market infrastructure and drive adoption in the digital asset space.

About Archax

Archax is the first ever digital securities exchange regulated by the FCA in London. Targeted at institutions, Archax also has its FCA brokerage, custody and crypto permissions. Founded by experts from traditional capital markets and backed by an accomplished advisory board, Archax offers a credible bridge between the blockchain world and the existing investment space. The Archax team is used to working in highly regulated markets and has a deep understanding of the blockchain landscape and tokenization too – as well as a vision of how to evolve them and open up digital assets to institutions in a transparent manner. Archax’s solutions are built using proven, resilient, scalable, high-performance infrastructure, integrated into the existing institutional trading workflow. For more information, visit: https://archax.com/

About XDC Network

XDC Network is a blockchain specifically developed to support trade finance and RWA tokenization. A highly optimized, EVM-compatible Layer 1, XDC Network reaches consensus through a delegated proof-of-stake (dPoS) mechanism, which allows for a transaction time of mere seconds, near-zero gas fees, and a high number of transactions per second (TPS). Secure, scalable, and highly efficient, the XDC Network powers a wide range of novel blockchain use cases and provides state-of-the-art infrastructure for enterprise-grade blockchain applications. For more information visit https://XinFin.org or https://XDC.org.