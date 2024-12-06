Anduril and Palantir to Accelerate AI Capabilities for National Security

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Palantir and Anduril, two leading companies at the intersection of commercial technology and national security, are launching a new consortium to ensure that the U.S. government leads the world in artificial intelligence. Our goal is to deliver the technological infrastructure, from the edge to the enterprise, that can enable our government and industry partners to transform America’s world-leading AI advancements into next-generation military and national security capabilities.

This partnership is focused on solving two main problems that limit the adoption of AI for national security purposes. The first is data readiness. Most useful national security data— government data that are collected and created by sensors, vehicles, weapons, and robots at the tactical edge—are not retained for AI training and algorithm development. Exabytes of defense data, indispensable for AI training and inferencing, are currently evaporating. What should be America’s ultimate asymmetric advantage over our adversaries is instead our biggest lost opportunity.

To solve this, we will utilize Anduril’s Lattice software system and the Anduril Menace family of deployable compute and communications systems to instrument the tactical edge for the government’s secure, large-scale data retention and distribution. Lattice connects directly with third-party defense systems at the edge, delivers autonomy to machine operations, securely distributes their information across a large-scale data mesh, and backhauls all tactical data into government enclaves for the purposes of AI training and inferencing. Menace devices are also purpose-built for the tactical edge, customized down to the silicon level for the unique requirements of national security operations in tactical environments—including, soon, next- generation encryption.

The second problem that we seek to solve exists when processing data at scale. Even with national security data that are retained, no secure enterprise pipeline exists to turn that data into AI capabilities. U.S. companies are developing world-leading models but struggling to deploy them at scale with government partners for defense applications.

To solve that, we will utilize Palantir’s AI Platform (AIP) to deliver a cloud-based data management and AI development capability that operates at the hyper-scale of commercial industry while meeting the unique requirements of national security. This will enable the structuring, labeling, and preparation of defense data for AI training and development at all levels of classification, including Secure Compartmented Information (SCI) and Special Access Programs (SAP). Palantir’s AIP provides a seamless interface for commercial and government AI developers to conduct imitation and reinforcement learning. It also provides a secure pipeline to deploy, retrain, and redeploy those AI models onto national security systems—a process made even easier, faster, and more reliable through the integration with Anduril’s unique edge capabilities.

We will also provide a rapid and ready mechanism to operationalize these new AI capabilities directly through defense production programs that are already fielded. Maven Smart System, powered by the Palantir Platform, provides an enterprise mission command platform that integrates large-scale operational data and utilizes AI-based capabilities to improve and accelerate human decision-making across joint missions, such as intelligence and fires. Similarly, Anduril’s Lattice software platform provides an edge-based mission autonomy platform that integrates directly with robotic systems and utilizes AI-based capabilities to automate and orchestrate their conduct of joint missions, such as air defense and reconnaissance. Anduril and Palantir are joining these complementary systems together, providing a seamless operational capability from the edge to the enterprise that serves as a deployment platform for new AI applications that anyone can build. This platform is already in place and in use by Anduril and Palantir for their own corporate purposes and with government contracts that enables this work to begin immediately.

Ultimately, Palantir and Anduril expect to expand the partnership to other industry partners that have unique contributions to make to this unique mission. No single company is capable of delivering on the promise of AI for national security. It takes a team of companies that are willing and able to ensure that the U.S. government remains the world leader in fielding advanced technologies that keep our citizens safe.

About Anduril

Anduril Industries is a defense technology company with a mission to transform U.S. and allied military capabilities with advanced technology. By bringing the expertise, technology, and business model of the 21st century’s most innovative companies to the defense industry, Anduril is changing how military systems are designed, built and sold. Anduril’s family of systems is powered by Lattice, an AI software platform that turns thousands of data streams into a realtime, 3D command and control center. As the world enters an era of strategic competition, Anduril is committed to bringing cutting-edge AI, computer vision, sensor fusion, and networking technology to the military in months, not years. For more information, visit www.anduril.com.

About Palantir Technologies Inc.

Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.

