HubSpot to Acquire Frame AI, Unlocking the Power of Conversational Data with AI

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HubSpot, the leading customer platform for scaling businesses, today announced it has signed an agreement to acquire Frame AI, an AI-powered conversation intelligence platform. Frame AI’s technology transforms unstructured data—such as emails, calls, meetings, and conversations—into real-time insights and actionable recommendations, enabling businesses to anticipate customer needs and deliver exceptional experiences.

“ This acquisition is an important step in our mission to help businesses grow better with AI,” said Yamini Rangan, CEO of HubSpot. “ AI is only as powerful as the data behind it. While structured data has long been the foundation of CRM, unstructured data—like conversations—holds the key to deeper insights into customer sentiment, behavior, and intent. With Frame AI, we can bring these insights into the customer platform to help businesses grow smarter and faster.”

With Frame AI’s capabilities, HubSpot will accelerate its ability to unify structured and unstructured data across the customer journey at scale. This will empower go-to-market teams to transform conversations into actionable intelligence. For example, marketers will be able to create hyper-personalized content that aligns with their brand voice. Sales teams will prioritize deals with deeper context from calls, emails, and meetings. Service specialists will address churn risks earlier through real-time sentiment analysis.

" We’ve always admired HubSpot for its early and distinct choice in unifying customer data. It has been the heart of their platform, and we’re ready to help take it to the next level,” said George Davis, co-founder and CEO of Frame AI. “ Whether it’s helping to optimize campaigns, close deals faster, or prevent churn, we’re excited to bring our experience in conversational intelligence to help HubSpot customers grow.”

Founded in 2016 by George Davis, Robbie Mitchell, Jesse St. Charles and Brandon Reiss, Frame AI has developed deep expertise in natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning (ML). Once the acquisition is complete, the Frame AI team will join HubSpot to integrate conversational insights directly into Breeze, HubSpot’s family of AI technologies embedded across its customer platform.

This acquisition underscores HubSpot’s commitment to providing businesses with the tools they need to thrive in the age of AI, uniting advanced technology with an easy-to-use platform that scales alongside its customers.

Upon completion of the transaction, Frame AI will become a wholly owned subsidiary of HubSpot.

About HubSpot

HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) is the customer platform that helps businesses grow better. HubSpot delivers seamless connection for customer-facing teams with an AI-powered platform that includes engagement hubs, a Smart CRM, and a connected ecosystem with over 1,700 App Marketplace integrations, a community network, and educational content. Learn more at www.hubspot.com.