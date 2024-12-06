BetterUp Expands Partnership with Workday to Help Managers Act on Employee Feedback and Drive Measurable Results

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today BetterUp®, the human transformation company and inventor of virtual coaching, announced an expanded integration with Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leading provider of solutions to help organizations manage their people and money. As part of the expanded partnership, BetterUp will leverage insights from Workday Peakon Employee Voice to more effectively deploy coaching, measure the impact of transformation initiatives, and enable customers to turn engagement insights into meaningful change for their organizations.

“We’re thrilled to expand our partnership with Workday by integrating with Workday Peakon Employee Voice — combining their incredible listening platform and insights with BetterUp’s scalable coaching platform to drive performance across teams,” said Erik Darby, Vice President of Business Development at BetterUp. “This first-of-its-kind integration enables organizations to quickly identify and address their needs by seamlessly assigning coaches to help employees develop and grow both personally and professionally.”

Workday Peakon Employee Voice is an AI-powered platform that gives organizations real-time insights into employee sentiment and enables them to take immediate, prescriptive action. The integration with BetterUp will help organizations provide personalized coaching recommendations to managers based on identified areas for improvement, measure the effectiveness of coaching programs, and demonstrate a return on investment in employee well-being and development through improved scores.

BetterUp taps into rigorous behavioral science, as well as unique data and AI, to not only create hyper-personalized experiences for members, but also to foster human connection and employee engagement, and to provide unparalleled insights for organizations. BetterUp’s vision on AI has been to create a “braid” combining human coaches, AI, and science – combined with data from the world’s largest data set of coaching outcomes. On average, BetterUp improves employee performance by 20% and retention by 60%.

Workday Peakon Employee Voice is the latest addition to the growing category of BetterUp integrations and partnerships. This partnership builds on BetterUp’s ability to provide enterprises desired results by delivering personalized development for every employee, at the right moment, at every opportunity. BetterUp, a Workday Ventures partner and Workday Certified Badge holder, also has integration partnerships with Salesforce, IBM, Degreed and others.

More information on BetterUp’s integration can be found on Workday Marketplace. The companies will also be presenting at Workday EMEA Rising starting on December 10th.

About BetterUp

Founded in 2013, BetterUp® is the human transformation company driving peak performance in individuals and organizations through unparalleled access to coaching, content, community and AI. BetterUp is the inventor of virtual coaching and the largest mental health and coaching startup in the world, with the world’s largest network of over 4,000 Coaches offering support in 64 languages across over 70 countries. Trusted by more than 750 organizations including NASA, Google, Chipotle, Salesforce, Hilton and other leading Fortune 1,000 companies, BetterUp delivers on key impact areas – transformational leadership, resilience and readiness as well as manager effectiveness – all with the vision to inspire people everywhere to live with greater clarity, purpose and passion. BetterUp’s Science Board is composed of leading researchers and luminaries in the fields of positive psychology and human performance including Martin Seligman, Shawn Achor, Quinetta Roberson and Adam Grant who also serves as the Chairman of the BetterUp Center for Purpose & Performance. BetterUp has been recognized by Inc. 5000, Fortune’s Great Places to Work, and PEOPLE Magazine’s Companies that Care. Investors include Wellington Management, ICONIQ Growth, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Threshold Ventures, PLUS Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Sapphire Ventures, Mubadala Investment Company, Morningside Group, SV Angel, Freestyle Capital, Crosslink Capital and Tenaya Capital. To learn more, visit www.betterup.com.