Abu Dhabi and Archer Announce Agreement With Cross-Industry Stakeholders To Launch First Commercial Electric Air Taxi Flights

Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed has witnessed the signing of an agreement between Abu Dhabi entities and Archer Aviation Inc., to launch the first commercial electric air taxi flights in Abu Dhabi and establish the first manufacturer of vertical electric vehicles in MENA region. (Photo: Business Wire)

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) today announced that it has entered into a multi-party collaboration agreement with key UAE and Abu Dhabi entities to advance the establishment of electric air taxi operations in Abu Dhabi.

The agreement aims to formalize the cooperation between UAE and Abu Dhabi stakeholders in preparation for the launch of the first commercial eVTOL flight. It was signed under the auspices of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council (SASC), in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs.

The agreement’s goal is for Archer Aviation to be the first manufacturer of electric vertical-take-off-and-landing aircraft in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the first to launch commercial flying taxi operations in the Emirate.

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office, a key signatory to the agreement, will facilitate coordination among Abu Dhabi entities in preparation for launch of commercial operations. Forming a robust ecosystem for eVTOL development, other parties to the agreement include Abu Dhabi Airports (AD Airports), Falcon Aviation Services, Etihad Aviation Training, the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Global Air Navigation Services (GANS), Global Aerospace Logistics (GAL) and the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility).

The collaboration outlines the roles and responsibilities of each party and lays the foundation for definitive agreements between Archer and the commercial stakeholders.

The partnership represents a strong alignment between leading industry entities, and follows a previous collaboration agreement with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office to accelerate air taxi commercialization.

His Excellency Badr Al-Olama, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), said: "We are pleased to see leading members of Abu Dhabi’s aviation sector collaborating with Archer to support the launch of air taxis in the emirate. This partnership marks a major milestone in the efforts led by Abu Dhabi’s Smart and Autonomous Systems Council to accelerate smart and advanced mobility solutions, further solidifying the emirate’s position as a global leader in smart and autonomous vehicles.”

Director General of the GCAA, His Excellency Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, said: “We are committed to launching electric air taxis safely in the UAE. Today’s consortium announcement showcases the importance of collaboration across the country’s preeminent aviation entities in order to host Archer’s Midnight in the region next year.”

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Airports, Elena Sorlini, said: "We are proud to support this pioneering collaboration, marking a significant step towards sustainable urban mobility in Abu Dhabi. This partnership reinforces our commitment to innovation and positions the emirate as a global leader in next-gen transportation, ensuring seamless connectivity for future passengers."

Etihad Aviation Training CEO, Captain Paolo La Cava, commented: “Abu Dhabi continues to lead the way in safe aviation innovation, and we look forward to working with Archer to train pilots and other aviation professionals for their electric air taxis, which we hope will carry passengers to and from many airports and future vertiports in the region in the near future.”

Falcon Aviation Services CEO, Captain Raman Oberoi, said: "This partnership represents a significant milestone in the evolution of aviation, and we are committed to contributing to the successful integration of eVTOL operations in Abu Dhabi. For nearly two decades, Falcon Aviation has been at the forefront of helicopter passenger transport in the UAE. Our involvement underscores our dedication to innovation and excellence in the aviation industry as we work together with leading stakeholders to shape the future of air mobility in Abu Dhabi and beyond."

Global Air Navigation Services CEO, Yahya Al Hammadi stated: "GANS is committed to collaborating with all stakeholders to enable the integration of UAM operations into the Abu Dhabi airspace. GANS is developing the capabilities to enable U-Space Service Provider (USSP) operations to accelerate smart and advanced Urban Air Mobility solution.”

Global Aerospace Logistics CEO, Mahmood Alhameli, commented: “As a leading provider of aviation maintenance and manpower services, GAL is proud to support Abu Dhabi’s eVTOL ambitions via this Partnership, and commits to spurring the local ecosystem to the exciting technological frontier of air mobility.”

Nikhil Goel, Chief Commercial Officer of Archer Aviation, emphasized the significance of the consortium: "The UAE is a cornerstone of Archer’s future, and these partnerships are key to making that future a reality. The comprehensive support from our partners, combined with Abu Dhabi's forward-thinking approach to next-gen transportation, creates an ideal environment for launching Midnight.”

The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has been working closely with Archer, mostly recently through the organization of a week-long workshop at Archer’s headquarters and flight test facility in November 2024. At this workshop the two worked together to establish the necessary regulatory framework to certify Archer’s Midnight aircraft and approve commercial air taxi operations in the UAE.

About Archer

Archer is a leader in the electrification of aviation. We are designing and developing the key enabling technologies and aircraft that are necessary to power the next great transportation revolution. Our goal is for our proprietary technology to deliver unprecedented connectivity across the most congested cities in the world.

To learn more, visit www.archer.com

About Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO)

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) is the government vehicle responsible for accelerating Abu Dhabi’s growth and enabling the emirate’s economic transformation. Through comprehensive support services, ADIO enables both local and foreign investors to shape industries of the future set to transform liveability, technology, resources, and value-added services. Initiatives focused on regional tourism and retail development, as well as public-private partnerships, ensure that community well-being is at the centre of Abu Dhabi’s economic transformation. With a robust network of investors, strong collaboration with key stakeholders, and a global presence, ADIO is committed to empowering those who invest with Abu Dhabi to make a lasting global impact. For more information, visit: https://www.investinabudhabi.gov.ae.

About the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA)

The General Civil Aviation Authority was created in 1996 by Federal Cabinet Decree (Law 4) to regulate Civil Aviation and provide designated aviation services with observance to the safety and security to strengthen the aviation industry within the UAE and its upper space. Since 1996 the Authority has made considerable progress and embarked on bold new initiatives to provide a better service to its civil aviation clients and stakeholders. Since 1996 many new projects and innovations have been initiated with generally excellent result, such as modernization of the air traffic control center program, Radar equipments and establishing of new facilities to serve the growth of the civil aviation within the UAE.

About The Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility)

The Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport is responsible for the oversight of land transport, aviation, and maritime activities, in addition to driver and vehicle licensing services, underlining the government’s commitment to establishing a smart, sustainable, and safe mobility ecosystem.

About Abu Dhabi Airports

Abu Dhabi Airports operates five airports and welcomed over 23 million passengers in 2023, working to position the emirate as a global aviation hub. Since November 2023, AUH’s new state-of-the-art airport has enhanced operational capacity and passenger experience with world-class facilities, further strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading destination for traveler.

About Etihad Aviation Training LLC (EAT)

Etihad Aviation Training LLC is a leading aviation training organization in the UAE, offering state-of-the-art training solutions for pilots, cabin crew, and aviation professionals. EAT is committed to advancing the aviation industry through innovation and excellence.

About Falcon Aviation

Falcon Aviation is a leading business aviation services provider in the UAE and MENA, renowned for its reliability and excellence. Offering comprehensive services, including operating over 30 state-of-the-art helicopters for Heli-tours, VIP charters, Oil & Gas, and Medevac, along with charter of business jets, aircraft management, MRO, CAMO, and helipad management. Driven by a vision of innovation, Falcon Aviation is committed to quality, safety, and operational excellence.

About Global Air Navigation Services (GANS)

Global Air Navigation Services (GANS) is a leading provider of Air Navigation Services, delivering innovative, safe and efficient air traffic management solutions. GANS is leveraging innovative technological developments, enhancing service delivery and unlocking value for customers across the Air Traffic Management (ATM) and Unmanned Aircraft Systems Traffic Management (UTM) domains.

About Global Aerospace Logistics (GAL)

Global Aerospace Logistics (GAL) is a leading provider of integrated aerospace and defense services, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Established in 2007, GAL offers a wide range of military-specific support services including maintenance, overhaul, and inspections to ensure the operator’s assets are at peak mission readiness.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward looking statements regarding Archer’s future business plans and goals, including statements regarding its development, commercialization, certification of its eVTOL aircraft, business opportunities, government incentives, progress and timing, and plans relating to aircraft certification and operations in the UAE. In addition, this press release refers to a framework agreement that is conditioned on the future execution by the parties of additional binding definitive agreements incorporating the terms outlined in the framework agreement, which definitive agreements may not be completed or may contain different terms than those set forth in the framework agreement. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors. The risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted are more fully detailed in Archer’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, available at www.sec.gov. In addition, please note that any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that Archer believes to be reasonable as of the date of this press release. Archer undertakes no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

