Booz Allen and Palantir Partner to Advance and Accelerate U.S. National Defense

MCLEAN, Va. & DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) and Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) jointly announced today a groundbreaking co-creation partnership to accelerate defense mission innovation and help the U.S. maintain superiority against its adversaries.

The effort expands collaboration between two industry innovators that recognize the urgent need for agile, field-ready approaches that help the U.S., and its allies and partners, communicate and coordinate in a complex global security landscape. The partnership will initially focus on two critical components:

Driving transformational information infrastructure modernization and secure interoperability; and

and secure interoperability; and Rapidly accelerating integrated warfighting operations with coalition partners through data-centric systems that improve collaboration and combined mission planning with U.S. allies and partners.

“America is facing the most challenging national security environment in half a century, and we need to move faster to address these challenges. Combatting our adversaries requires change—starting with activating a whole-of-nation approach that accelerates results, pushes boundaries, and disrupts long-standing barriers,” said Horacio Rozanski, chairman, CEO, and president of Booz Allen.

“We have seen the positive results of embracing this type of change already,” continued Rozanski. “By working together, Alex and I are creating new mission capabilities that leverage Palantir’s and Booz Allen’s unique technologies and expertise to close mission gaps at the speed of now. Our joint team created a prototype in only 45 days.”

As a leading defense technology provider for the U.S. Department of Defense, Booz Allen combines its deep mission expertise with advanced technology to accelerate results across the warfighting lifecycle and provide warfighters with an asymmetric advantage.

“We founded Palantir to defend Western society, and we are proud to maximally support our warfighters. To win on the battlefield, the U.S. and its allies must field their greatest assets: superior AI and hardware capability,” said Alex Karp, co-founder and CEO of Palantir. “We’re partnering with Booz Allen Hamilton to create a future where AI-infused hardware keeps our allies safe, and our enemies scared.”

Palantir enables organizations to take advantage of best-in-class Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Integration, Data Storage, Data Processing, Analytics, Visualization, Operations, Cybersecurity, and Software Deployment capabilities.

The partnership builds on multiple previous strategic collaborations between the companies to support signature programs for the U.S. government and has additional potential for co-creation, IP development, and teaming across a variety of critical missions.

Read more about Booz Allen’s digital battlespace solutions.

