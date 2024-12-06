AM Best Withdraws Credit Ratings of Premier Insurance Company Limited

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bb” (Fair) of Premier Insurance Company Limited (Premier) (Gibraltar). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is negative. Concurrently, AM Best has withdrawn these ratings as the company has requested to no longer participate in AM Best’s interactive rating process.

The ratings reflect Premier’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as adequate, as well as its marginal operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

Since 2022, the company has reported material operating losses every year, which has significantly depleted its reported shareholders’ equity. The negative outlooks reflect AM Best’s expectation of continued pressure on the company’s operating performance and balance sheet strength fundamentals over the near term. While Premier continues to execute a viable turnaround strategy, persisting competitive market conditions result in heightened execution risk.

