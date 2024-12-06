AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of American International Group, Inc. and Its Property/Casualty Subsidiaries

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICRs) of “a+” (Excellent) of American International Group, Inc.’s (AIG) property/casualty (P/C) insurance subsidiaries (collectively referred to as AIG PC). At the same time, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “bbb+” (Good) of AIG (headquartered in New York, NY) [NYSE: AIG]. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. (Please see below for a detailed listing of the companies and ratings.)
The ratings of AIG PC reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, favorable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management. AIG PC’s risk-adjusted capitalization remains at the strongest level, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), benefiting from improving underwriting performance and targeted efforts to lower risk on the balance sheet, while also benefiting from strong reinsurance support from highly rated reinsurers.
AM Best assesses AIG PC’s operating performance as adequate. AIG PC’s operating performance has demonstrated a steady and consistent improving trend in more recent years, attributable to numerous underwriting and risk management initiatives, as well as continuing positive pricing momentum in most key business lines. Operating performance metrics are now comparable to similarly rated peers. AIG PC’s business profile is assessed as favorable, considering its extensive market position in numerous commercial lines, as well as a wide geographic footprint in both domestic and global markets. The group has exhibited deep expertise in its commercial lines writings and utilizes many diverse distribution channels.
The FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a+” (Excellent) have been affirmed with stable outlooks for the following P/C subsidiaries of AIG, which are collectively referred to as the AIG PC:
- National Union Fire Insurance Company of Pittsburgh, PA
- American Home Assurance Company
- Lexington Insurance Company
- Commerce and Industry Insurance Company
- AIG Property Casualty Company
- The Insurance Company of the State of Pennsylvania
- New Hampshire Insurance Company
- Illinois National Insurance Company
- AIG Specialty Insurance Company
- AIU Insurance Company
- AIG Assurance Company
- AIG Insurance Company – Puerto Rico
- AIG Insurance Company of Canada
- AIG Insurance Hong Kong Limited
- Granite State Insurance Company
- Tudor Insurance Company
- Stratford Insurance Company
- Western World Insurance Company
- Marbleshore Specialty Insurance Company
- Glatfelter Insurance Company
- American International Group UK Limited
- American International Reinsurance Company, Ltd.
- AIG Asia Pacific Insurance Pte. Ltd.
