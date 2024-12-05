Travel + Leisure Co. Optimizes Vacation Ownership CX with NICE CXone Mpower

HOBOKEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that Travel + Leisure Co., a global vacation ownership and membership travel company, has successfully migrated multiple lines of business onto the industry-leading NICE CXone Mpower platform, completing a multi-vendor displacement to set a new company standard for customer experience. Travel + Leisure Co. implemented CXone Mpower to boost the agent experience and unify knowledge siloes across fourteen lines of business worldwide.

Travel + Leisure Co. has deployed CXone Mpower’s unified, AI hyper platform to design, build and operate workflows, agents and knowledge. With CXone Mpower, Travel + Leisure Co. will be able to manage every customer service workflow across channels. Robust applications with AI-driven tools for real-time agent guidance and coaching empower agents to meet the needs of every consumer by supporting a seamless workflow. The improved omnichannel capabilities will optimize customer experience to exceed member communication expectations with AI purpose-built for CX.

“Our mission is to put the world on vacation, and having a modern communications platform to service our owners and guests is going to help us deliver on that mission,” said Annie Roberts, Senior Vice President of Owner Services and Club Management at Travel + Leisure Co. “The last few years have seen a dramatic shift in technology and how people work. In order to serve our customers and empower our associates, we needed a powerful and flexible technology platform that seamlessly allows people to access and share information wherever and whenever they need it.”

“Travel + Leisure Co. is setting a new standard in how vacation ownership and membership experiences are delivered,” said Barry Cooper, President, CX Division, NICE. “By adopting CXone Mpower, they’re giving their employees the tools to provide faster, more personalized service that matches the quality and flexibility their customers expect. With NICE, Travel + Leisure Co. can ensure that every interaction reflects their mission to put the world on vacation.”

Travel + Leisure Co. is the world’s leading vacation ownership and membership travel company, providing more than six million vacations to consumers across its resort, travel club, and lifestyle portfolio. The company’s Vacation Ownership business line assists in cost-effectively servicing over 800,000 vacation owners by putting more of them on vacations and utilizing new technology to improve the overall customer experience. www.travelandleisureco.com

With NICE (Nasdaq: NICE), it’s never been easier for organizations of all sizes around the globe to create extraordinary customer experiences while meeting key business metrics. Featuring the world’s #1 cloud native customer experience platform, CXone, NICE is a worldwide leader in AI-powered self-service and agent-assisted CX software for the contact center – and beyond. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, partner with NICE to transform - and elevate - every customer interaction. www.nice.com

