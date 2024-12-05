NaphCare Partners with Lee County to Provide Comprehensive Correctional Healthcare Services

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. & FORT MYERS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NaphCare, Inc., a leading correctional healthcare company, announced the initiation of a multi-year contract with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office to provide proactive, preventative healthcare services in the county’s jail in the Southwest region of Florida.

Effective October 1, NaphCare began providing care for incarcerated individuals’ medical, mental health, dental, and pharmaceutical needs inside the Lee County jail facilities, which house approximately 1,600 individuals.

“We are honored to welcome Sheriff Marceno and his team to our growing presence in Florida and to extend our healthcare solutions and proactive care model to support the incarcerated population of Lee County,” said Brad McLane, CEO of NaphCare. “As NaphCare continues to innovate and expand across Florida, partnering with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office reflects our commitment to improving the health and well-being of this community.”

NaphCare collaborates with local and federal corrections agencies throughout Florida, including Hillsborough, Manatee, Orange, Pasco, Pinellas, Sarasota and St. Lucie counties, and the city of Jacksonville, to deliver quality healthcare services, technology solutions, and administrative support. NaphCare currently employs over 1,000 team members in Florida and has access to over 8,000 specialty providers statewide.

About NaphCare, Inc.

NaphCare, Inc., partners with local, state and federal government agencies nationwide to provide innovative healthcare, technology and administrative solutions for complex problems within the correctional system. The company’s industry-leading approach to correctional healthcare includes designing and implementing evidence-based clinical programs to address the specific challenges of the corrections environment. Above all, NaphCare aims to make a positive impact in the communities they serve. NaphCare is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. Additional information can be found on the company’s website: www.naphcare.com or www.techcareehr.com.