Squishmallows Go Bite-Sized in Sweet Collaboration With Baked by Melissa

PLANTATION, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Squishmallows is getting its most decadent collaboration to date! Jazwares, one of the world’s leading toy companies, today announced it’s teaming up with Baked by Melissa, America’s favorite mini cupcake brand specializing in "bite-size" miniature cupcakes, to bring fans an exclusive collection that is as cute as it is delicious. Transforming fan-favorite Squishmallows into bite-sized delights, each cupcake is bursting with flavor and is as fun and playful as the cuddly plush pals themselves.

“It has been so much fun bringing these iconic plush characters to life as bite-size cupcakes,” said Melissa Ben-Ishay, Co-Founder and CEO of Baked by Melissa, who designed every cupcake herself. “Baked by Melissa is an essential addition to any celebration, big or small, and we know this collaboration will be the perfect spin on our holiday treats for both Baked by Melissa and Squishmallows fans alike.”

“Squishmallows is a premiere lifestyle brand for every season and this holiday fans can treat themselves, family, and friends to this delicious colorfully customized assortment of indulgent bite-size cupcakes,” said Gerhard Runken, Executive Vice President, Brand & Marketing, Jazwares. “Collaborating with Baked by Melissa was a delicious new way for fans to experience Squishmallows this holiday season.”

Perfect for gifts, parties, and events this upcoming holiday season, this tasty collab will be available beginning December 5th through December 31st, and features six yummy, bite-sized cupcakes representing six lovable Squishmallows characters.

Jericho (Cookie Cow): Calling all cookie lovers! This cupcake features light brown vanilla cake, cookie dough stuffing, and cookie dough icing, topped with micro chocolate chips and red sprinkles.

Calling all cookie lovers! This cupcake features light brown vanilla cake, cookie dough stuffing, and cookie dough icing, topped with micro chocolate chips and red sprinkles. Ricardo (Fruit Bat): It’s bat-tastic! This vibrant cupcake features red and white tie-dye cake, pink vanilla stuffing, and green vanilla icing, topped with dark chocolate and red sprinkle brittle.

It’s bat-tastic! This vibrant cupcake features red and white tie-dye cake, pink vanilla stuffing, and green vanilla icing, topped with dark chocolate and red sprinkle brittle. Tolef (Cookie Bear): Another option perfect for Christmas! Our final cupcake features white vanilla cake and sugar cookie icing, topped with red and green drizzle.

Another option perfect for Christmas! Our final cupcake features white vanilla cake and sugar cookie icing, topped with red and green drizzle. Cam (Calico Cat): As one of the most well-known and beloved characters, this cupcake features vanilla and chocolate tie-dye cake with milk chocolate icing, topped with green drizzle and colorful nonpareils.

As one of the most well-known and beloved characters, this cupcake features vanilla and chocolate tie-dye cake with milk chocolate icing, topped with green drizzle and colorful nonpareils. Ethel (Candy Cane Hot Chocolate): Pink lovers unite! This cupcake features pink vanilla cake, hot cocoa stuffing, and white vanilla icing, topped with white chocolate candy cane brittle.

Pink lovers unite! This cupcake features pink vanilla cake, hot cocoa stuffing, and white vanilla icing, topped with white chocolate candy cane brittle. Myla (The Christmas Tree): Oh Christmas tree, how lovely is this cupcake? Our next option features chocolate cake, dulce de leche stuffing, and green vanilla icing, topped with white chocolate sprinkle brittle in the shape of Myla’s beloved star.

The adorable cupcakes will be available in all Baked by Melissa store locations and online at bakedbymelissa.com for nationwide shipping, store pickup, and same-day Manhattan delivery. Customers can enjoy a 25-pack of the Holly Jolly cupcake assortment with Jericho, Ricardo and Tolef’s flavors ($37), the Under the Mistletoe cupcake assortment with Cam, Ethel, Myla’s flavors ($37), or all six flavors in the Seasonal Squad assortment ($42). This limited-time assortment will also be available with all flavors in a 6-pack ($10.25 in stores or online in a bundle of 4 for $41), 50-pack ($70) and 100-pack ($135).

Each assortment will be wrapped in a festive Baked by Melissa x Squishmallows sleeve and will be accompanied by one of six exclusive recipes by Melissa Ben-Ishay for holiday treats to make at home, all of which are inspired by Squishmallows characters. Videos of the recipes will also be shared across Baked by Melissa’s popular TikTok and Instagram, where Ben-Ishay has amassed almost 4 million followers with her everyday cooking.

For more information on Squishmallows, visit Squishmallows on X, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Squishmallows.com. For more information on Baked by Melissa, visit Baked by Melissa online at bakedbymelissa.com, on TikTok, and Instagram.

ABOUT BAKED BY MELISSA

Founded by Melissa Ben-Ishay in 2008, Baked by Melissa is the New York-based dessert brand famous for its bite-size cupcakes and treats in a wide variety of flavors. The brand operates 13 retail locations in the NYC area, ships nationwide, and has sold over 400 million cupcakes. In 2020 Melissa gained popularity on social media with viral videos of her salads and everyday meals. Today Melissa’s highly engaged community of over 4 million followers recreate her recipes at home, each designed to deliver the perfect bite just like her namesake cupcakes. Her newest cookbook, Come Hungry was released January 2024 and became an instant New York Times bestseller. With handcrafted nostalgic flavors developed by Melissa herself, innovative packaging, gift boxes for every occasion, and extensive corporate event & gifting options, Baked by Melissa has become a go-to treat for celebrating life’s moments across the U.S. For additional information, visit bakedbymelissa.com.

ABOUT SQUISHMALLOWS

Since its debut in 2017, Squishmallows has featured collectible plush with lovable personalities, a whimsical design, and ultra soft feel. Throughout 2022 and 2023, The Toy Association honored Squishmallows with a total of 10 Toy of the Year (TOTY) Awards, including License of the Year and Overall Toy of the Year. Some fan-inspired engagements include the back-to-back viral activations at VidCon Anaheim, with a one-of-a-kind Squishmallows Human Claw Machine in 2022, and a giant Squishmallows pit, nicknamed the “Squish Pit,” in 2023. The brand’s ongoing expansion and passionate fan base continue to make Squishmallows a collectible phenomenon and evergreen lifestyle property.

ABOUT JAZWARES

Jazwares, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a leading global toy manufacturer with a robust portfolio of owned and licensed brands. Founded in 1997, Jazwares celebrates imaginative play with a progressive focus on identifying new and relevant trends to transform into high-quality products for consumers of all ages. Jazwares engages consumers through innovative play experiences with popular brands such as Squishmallows™, Pokémon™, Hello Kitty™, Star Wars™, Disney™, BumBumz™, and Adopt Me™. In addition to toys, offerings include virtual games, costumes, and pet products. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Jazwares has offices worldwide and sells its products in over 100 countries. For more information, visit www.jazwares.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and Facebook.

​​“This release contains disclosures which are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts and can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "believe," "potential," "should," "continue" or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. These forward-looking statements are based upon Jazwares' current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, and Jazwares has no specific intention to update these statements. As a consequence, current plans, and anticipated actions may differ from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by Jazwares or on Jazwares’ behalf.”