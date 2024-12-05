Four Interim HealthCare Agencies to Implement the Netsmart CareFabric® Platform for Integrated Care Delivery

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Netsmart announces that four Interim HealthCare agencies have selected the CareFabric platform to support integrated care delivery. Through this collaboration, Interim HealthCare of Colorado Springs, Ft. Collins, Pueblo and Tucson will implement myUnity®, an integrated electronic health record (EHR) purposefully built for post-acute care settings. This EHR platform brings usability, interoperability, mobility and augmented intelligence1 (AI) capabilities to streamline OASIS and routine visit documentation, ultimately supporting person-centered care delivery.

With myUnity, the Interim HealthCare agencies will benefit from capabilities such as referral management, clinical decision support and the powerful Netsmart network, including the Carequality interoperability framework. This will help facilitate sharing and exchange of data with health information exchanges and providers across the healthcare ecosystem.

"The collaboration and transparency we experienced throughout the evaluation process with the Netsmart team gave us confidence in our choice," said Devin Ringling, CEO & Owner of the four Interim HealthCare agencies. "We are dedicated to improving patient outcomes and delivering high-quality care, which requires advanced technology and a long-term technology partner like Netsmart. We are excited to implement a comprehensive platform that helps enhance data visibility, reduce duplication of efforts and ultimately allow our clinicians to devote more time to patient care."

Interim HealthCare of Colorado Springs provides home healthcare, personal care, medical staffing and home care support services across four locations. After a thorough evaluation, they concluded that Netsmart offers superior physician order tracking, enhanced reporting capabilities and near seamless integration with hospital portals. An interoperable platform allows providers to connect with local health systems, Managed Care Organizations, health information exchanges and more, and this is especially important given the complexity of managing multiple payers and billing structures, including per visit and hourly billing.

Soon, nearly 700 clinicians and staff will utilize the myUnity EHR solution, allowing the agencies to manage multiple business lines across various care settings within a single patient record. The myUnity solution allows a patient’s health information to follow them as they transition between care settings, equipping providers with crucial insights into complete health histories.

“We are thrilled about our collaboration with Netsmart and our future plans to adopt an integrated generative AI tool that streamlines OASIS start of care documentation,” said Elisabeth Reul, COO of the four Interim HealthCare agencies. “Having this augmented intelligence technology embedded within our EHR, we aim to enhance our clinical assessments, allowing our clinicians to focus more on patient care instead of administrative tasks. By supporting our staff, we hope to improve care quality and better capture the essential details needed for successful outcomes in our surveys.”

This collaboration with Netsmart will help support the long-term growth and development goals of the Interim HealthCare agencies. They will implement an integrated electronic visit verification (EVV) solution to enhance mobile care delivery and verify provider visits for home-based services. Additionally, the agencies will utilize Referral Management to digitize and enhance their referral admission process, aiming to reduce response times while creating a robust partnership database.

“Interim HealthCare of Colorado Springs has established itself as an industry leader by addressing community needs and implementing innovative technology,” said David Strocchia, SVP & Managing Director of Provider Solutions at Netsmart. “With a limited supply of nurses and staff, attracting and retaining talent is crucial in today’s post-acute care landscape. Both of our organizations share the belief that an advanced technology platform can be a true differentiator when it comes to empowering staff to deliver high-quality care to patients and their families. We look forward to our new journey with Interim HealthCare of Colorado Springs and expanding our collaboration with augmented intelligence innovations to further elevate their organization to the next level.”

About Interim HealthCare

For over 50 years, Interim HealthCare has been personalizing care to meet the unique health needs of our clients, patients, and partners. Our team's standard of care is centered around HomeLife Enrichment, our unique philosophy which focuses clinical excellence into highly individualized care plans. Because when care is personal, outcomes are optimal. Learn more at interimhealthcare.com

About Netsmart

Netsmart is an industry-leading healthcare technology organization empowering providers to deliver value-based care to the individuals and communities they serve. The Netsmart CareFabric® platform serves as a unified, connected framework of solutions and services for human services, post-acute, payer and public sector communities. Together with our clients and Marketplace vendors, we develop and deliver innovative technology, including electronic health records (EHRs), interoperability, analytics, augmented intelligence (AI), population health management and telehealth solutions and services that assist organizations in transforming the care they deliver. The result has helped make a positive impact on the lives of more than 147 million individuals.

For more than 55 years, Netsmart has helped provider organizations in their efforts to improve the health and wellbeing of the communities we collectively serve. To learn more, visit ntst.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook or X.

1 In October 2024, Netsmart and Apricot announced a partnership to embed the Apricot Start of Care Documentation tool, a generative AI technology, into the Netsmart CareFabric platform.