Hive Secures DoD Contract for Deepfake Detection, Pioneering AI Defense Against Emerging Threats

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hive, a leading provider of enterprise AI solutions, has been awarded a Department of Defense (DoD) contract for deepfake detection of video, image, and audio content. This groundbreaking partnership marks a decisive leap forward in safeguarding national security and combatting the escalating risks of synthetic media and AI-generated disinformation.

Under the initial two-year contract, Hive will work with the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) to support the intelligence community with Hive’s state-of-the-art deepfake detection models, deployed in an offline, on-premise environment and capable of detecting AI-generated video, image, and audio content. With AI manipulation now a weapon of choice for adversarial entities, Hive’s innovative technology stands as a digital safeguard, protecting the integrity of vital information ecosystems and reinforcing the DoD’s preparedness for future spread of misinformation, threats, and conflicts.

“Hive is honored to join forces with the Department of Defense in this critical mission,” said Kevin Guo, CEO and Co-Founder of Hive. “As frontline defenders against AI-generated deception, we understand what is at stake and are committed to delivering unmatched detection accuracy and speed, empowering U.S. defense forces with cutting-edge tools that stay ahead of potential threats.”

Since 2017, Hive has emerged as the leading technology company using AI to identify harmful online content, analyzing billions of pieces of content each month from hundreds of leading companies across industries including Reddit, Zynga, Midjourney, Runway, BlueSky, Truth Social, and more. In addition to the identification of deepfakes and AI-generated content, Hive’s capabilities include detection of a comprehensive set of explicit and harmful content types, including child sexual abuse material (CSAM) in partnership with child safety leader, Thorn. Hive’s models are available through multiple deployment options, including cloud-based APIs as well as on-premise and private cloud deployments through a partnership with NVIDIA NIM.

As threats continue to emerge and escalate, Hive’s commitment remains unwavering: to provide the world’s most capable AI models for validating the safety and authenticity of digital content.

