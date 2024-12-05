NextGen Healthcare Chosen by Fairfax-Falls Church Community Services Board to Support Expansion of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disability Services

REMOTE-FIRST COMPANY/FAIRFAX, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NextGen Healthcare, a leading provider of innovative healthcare technology, has been chosen by the Fairfax-Falls Church Community Services Board (CSB) to support its mission of providing lifesaving services for residents of Fairfax County, Virginia, and the neighboring cities of Fairfax and Falls Church. NextGen® Enterprise EHR (electronic health record) and NextGen® Enterprise PM (practice management) will boost interoperability and support scalability as the CSB expands preventative and responsive services for individuals and families affected by developmental disabilities, mental health concerns, and/or substance misuse.

The CSB has implemented a variety of new programs for community members in the past year, including the opening of a new Youth Medication-Assisted Treatment (YMAT) clinic for opioid use disorder. NextGen Healthcare’s enterprise infrastructure and integration capabilities will help the CSB expand its crisis care response in coordination with Fairfax County 9-1-1 and meet growing demand following new state legislation that expands funding for developmental disability services. In addition to adopting NextGen Healthcare’s core EHR and PM solution, the organization will also leverage NextGen Virtual Visits™ to facilitate telehealth appointments, NextGen® Mobile to offer providers flexibility by allowing them to access the EHR from their mobile devices, and NextGen® Population Health Solutions to generate clinical and financial insights to drive efficiency.

“The CSB provided lifesaving services to more than 22,550 individuals last fiscal year and we are committed to expanding our impact in 2025 and beyond,” said Daryl Washington, Executive Director, Fairfax-Falls Church CSB. “As both a community health organization and a behavioral healthcare provider, we value NextGen as a healthcare technology partner that understands our unique needs. The CSB is excited to enhance our services with the benefit of stronger infrastructure, greater interoperability, and enhanced automation.”

“The Fairfax-Falls Church CSB is a forward-thinking organization doing tremendous work to meet needs across many Virginia communities,” said David Sides, CEO, NextGen Healthcare. “It’s an honor to support their mission and facilitate sustainable growth for years to come.”

To learn more about how NextGen Healthcare supports interoperability and scalability, visit nextgen.com.

About the Fairfax-Falls Church Community Service Board

The Fairfax-Falls Church Community Services Board (CSB) provides lifesaving services for individuals experiencing mental health concerns, substance misuse and/or developmental disabilities. Its vision is that everyone in the community has the support needed to live a healthy, fulfilling life. The CSB serves residents of Fairfax County and the Cities of Fairfax and Falls Church. Learn more about CSB services by visiting fairfaxcounty.gov/csb, and follow the CSB on Facebook, X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative healthcare technology and data solutions. We are reimagining ambulatory healthcare with award-winning EHR, practice management and surround solutions that enable providers to deliver whole-person health and value-based care. Our highly integrated, intelligent, and interoperable solutions increase clinical quality and productivity, enrich the patient experience and drive superior financial performance. We are on a relentless quest to achieve better healthcare outcomes for all. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Instagram.