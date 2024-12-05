Torchy’s Tacos Debuts SoundHound’s Voice AI Phone Ordering Across All Locations

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN), a global leader in voice artificial intelligence, and Torchy’s Tacos, the cult-favorite taco chain known for its “Damn Good Tacos,” have announced the rollout of SoundHound’s advanced voice AI Smart Ordering product, now live at all 130 Torchy’s locations.

SoundHound’s Smart Ordering product has been trained on the entirety of Torchy’s Tacos menu, enabling it to understand even the most customized orders – from the classic Trailer Park Taco to the Green Chile Queso. Customers simply speak naturally as they would to another person, and the system will recognize orders instantly and accurately.

This voice AI ordering capability manages 100% of incoming calls, including handling multiple calls and orders simultaneously. It not only takes food orders but also answers common questions about menu items, specials, store hours, and allergen information, letting Torchy’s team members focus on preparing fresh, delicious tacos and providing excellent in-store service.

“At Torchy’s Tacos we want our guests to have the best experience every time they engage with the brand,” said Thai Tran, Chief Technology Officer of Torchy’s Tacos. “Partnering with SoundHound and using their Smart Ordering system, we are able to give our guests another way to easily order our food. We know that they’ll get an easy-to-use option that ensures their orders are accurate, done on time, and they get the service they have come to expect from us. And it allows our team to be more efficient so we can elevate the total guest experience.”

“As we continue to scale our AI-powered restaurant solutions, we have seen the impact they have in redefining how restaurants engage with their customers, adding an entirely new layer of convenience and efficiency,” said James Hom, Chief Product Officer of SoundHound AI. “We’re excited to work with Torchy’s Tacos to transform how guests order and experience their meals, from the first call to the first bite.”

SoundHound’s recent consumer study shows that nearly 80% of regular diners in the U.S. believe that AI voice assistants will handle most food ordering in the next few years. The company’s voice AI solutions are already deployed in over 10,000 restaurant locations, with solutions for phone, drive-thru, kiosk, headset, and other devices. SoundHound’s phone ordering technology has processed over 100 million interactions with restaurant customers, including hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of food orders.

About Torchy’s Tacos

The Torchy's Tacos story began 17 years ago in Austin, Texas, when Mike Rypka bought a food trailer and a vibrant red Vespa. The CEO and founder of Torchy's Tacos built a menu out of experimental tacos that were coined by fans as "Damn Good." Today, Torchy’s Tacos currently has 130 locations across 15 states and counting. They are all committed to serving only the highest quality ingredients and scratch, made-to-order meals. By living the Damn Good mantra, Torchy's Tacos is always innovating to deliver the most unique tacos, coveted queso, and refreshing margaritas in the game, including the rotating Taco of the Month, an untraditional taco offering that keeps taco junkies coming back for more.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound (Nasdaq: SOUN), a global leader in conversational intelligence, offers voice and conversational AI solutions that let businesses offer incredible experiences to their customers. Built on proprietary technology, SoundHound’s voice AI delivers best-in-class speed and accuracy in numerous languages to product creators and service providers across retail, financial services, healthcare, automotive, smart devices, and restaurants via groundbreaking AI-driven products like Smart Answering, Smart Ordering, Dynamic Drive Thru, and Amelia AI Agents. Along with SoundHound Chat AI, a powerful voice assistant with integrated Generative AI, SoundHound powers millions of products and services, and processes billions of interactions each year for world class businesses.