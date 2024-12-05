Nextivity Collaborates with LG to Help Speed Deployment of 5G Device Ecosystems for Enterprises

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Networking coverage technology leader Nextivity today announced that it is collaborating with global innovator LG Electronics (LG) on combined private 5G offerings intended to accelerate, simplify, and maximize the impact of 5G for enterprise customers. The two global organizations’ complementary expertise in private 5G and in-building cellular coverage are expected to deliver integrated 5G IoT solutions through cellular distributed antenna system (DAS) networks.

Their first joint project involves installing the LG Private 5G UltraSlim system in Nextivity’s Customer Experience Center in San Diego and testing interoperability of LG’s technology with the Nextivity CEL-FI coverage solution. The companies also seek to jointly develop, market and install advanced 5G infrastructure offerings for key vertical markets including education, retail, health care and warehousing.

The collaboration with LG Business Solutions USA is expected to allow Nextivity’s existing and future CEL-FI QUATRA 4000c customers to quickly add LG private 5G to their site and implement leading 5G IoT solutions such as LG’s proven autonomous mobile robots as well as digital signage, point-of-sale systems and advanced augmented reality applications from LG and others.

Nextivity was first to market with a combined off-air public / private cellular coverage solution in a single system. “We released our private networking over CBRS solution two years ago. Since then, customers have been clamoring for more applications. This relationship with LG allows us to offer integrated applications from one of the world’s most advanced 5G ecosystem developers. We are excited to bring these solutions to our customers,” said Michiel Lotter, Chief Executive Officer of Nextivity.

The integrated offering is part of the Nextivity IoT/AI family of solutions that allow enterprise customers to “Do More with DAS.” IoT/AI applications leverage cellular DAS infrastructure to add advanced sensing and other IoT capabilities with minimal investment and time-to-deployment. Nextivity DAS support various IoT technologies including Zigbee and BLE for quick deployment of off-the-shelf and proprietary sensing applications. Nextivity’s patented acoustic Gunshot Detection Service is part of the IoT/AI solutions set and is an example of an application that can be layered in with LG 5G IoT offerings to simultaneously gain productivity and improve safety in any building.

“Nextivity’s mission to allow customers to ‘Do More with their DAS’ is taken to a whole new level through our new exclusive alliance with LG. Combined with our investments in IOT technology, AI, and cloud edge computing, we are moving far beyond wireless connectivity to jointly offer our customers real solutions that leverage their DAS investments. The ROI from 5G IoT is over and above the gains realized by improving in-building coverage and connectivity,” said Lotter.

The alliance is timely as enterprises of all sizes are striving to capitalize on 5G. LG’s Private 5G UltraSlim Solution brings enterprise-grade 5G network capabilities in small form factor that will seamlessly integrate with the Nextivity IoT/AI connectivity core for a wireless infrastructure ready for today and the future.

“Our Private 5G solution and device ecosystem have been widely deployed in a number of vertical markets globally,” said Joon-sung Lee, vice president of the Private Network Business Division at LG Electronics. “Our focus on providing complete solutions to customers is supported by our comprehensive, proven portfolio of devices and system-level solutions. As LG is transformed into a smart life solutions company, collaborations with a technology leader like Nextivity will enable us to provide enterprise customers the fastest route to seeing the impact of 5G in their businesses.”

About Nextivity

Nextivity, Inc. makes the world’s most intelligent, powerful, and easy-to-use cellular, public safety, and private networking coverage solutions that advance connectivity and allow people and businesses to achieve their most ambitious goals. Nextivity solutions include the popular CEL-FI product line, which are powered by the proprietary IntelliBoost chip. IntelliBoost uses digital signal-processing to enhance cellular performance in real-time and deliver unbeatable coverage for organizations, homes, and vehicles in over 100 countries. All Nextivity solutions are unconditionally network-safe and used by over 200 mobile network operators globally. Nextivity is headquartered in San Diego, CA, USA. Visit us at nextivityinc.com and follow us on LinkedIn.