NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes and PDRadiopharma Announce Research and Development Agreement, Master Isotope Supply Agreement for Ac-225 and Contract Manufacturing and Master Services Agreement

BELOIT, Wis. & KAWASAKI, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC, and PeptiDream Inc. (President: Patrick C. Reid, Tokyo: 4587) today announced that PeptiDream’s wholly owned subsidiary PDRadiopharma Inc. (President: Masato Murakami) has entered into a strategic collaboration with NorthStar, a global innovator in the development, production, and commercialization of radiopharmaceuticals used for therapeutic applications and medical imaging. PDRadiopharma is the leading radiopharmaceutical company in Japan, delivering high-quality radiodiagnostic imaging agents for use in SPECT and PET scans across Japan for more than 50 years, and now as a part of PeptiDream, is focused on bringing to patients the next-generation of targeted radiodiagnostics and radiotherapeutics for the diagnosis and treatment of a broad range of cancers.

PeptiDream’s mission and vision is to revolutionize drug discovery and develop the next generation of transformational medicines that will lead to a healthier tomorrow for patients worldwide. “ Through this alliance, we aim to utilize NorthStar’s cutting edge innovative technologies and expertise to both support and accelerate our growing internal pipeline of targeted peptide-RI conjugate programs, initially starting with our exciting CA9 program,” said Masato Murakami, President and Representative Director at PDRadiopharma, and Chief Medical Officer at PeptiDream.

Since its establishment in 1968 as a forerunner in the field of radiopharmaceuticals, PDRadiopharma has been manufacturing and providing high-quality diagnostics and therapeutics for patients suffering from brain, heart, and bone diseases, as well as cancer. “ Since being acquired by PeptiDream in 2022, we have been working to combine PeptiDream’s world-leading drug discovery technology and capabilities with PDRadiopharma’s expertise in radiopharmaceutical development, manufacturing, and commercialization to develop novel radiotherapeutic treatments for cancer patients where the unmet need is high,” continued Murakami. “Our agreements with NorthStar for research and development services, supply of the isotope Ac-225 and for contract manufacturing services will be an important part of our efforts to bring new medicines to patients who need them and our commitment to stable, reliable product supply.”

Under the terms of the collaboration, NorthStar will:

Provide PDRadiopharma with an initial statement of work for R&D services for their lead therapeutic asset 225 Ac-CA9 ( 225 Ac-PD-32766).

Ac-CA9 ( Ac-PD-32766). Utilize its new, state-of-the art contract development and manufacturing facility to provide Ac-225 and manufacture patient doses of novel diagnostics and therapies to serve patients in PDRadiopharma clinical trials, and

Perform research and development activities to support continued development of PDRadiopharma portfolio assets.

Commenting on today’s announcement, Frank Scholz, President and Chief Executive Officer of NorthStar said, “ At NorthStar, our passion is to reduce technological and operational barriers to help companies like PeptiDream and PDRadiopharma develop and reliably manufacture finished, patient-ready drug product for investigators and clinical trials and continue to explore novel therapies for the patients who need new and better medicines. PeptiDream is a global leader in the discovery of targeting peptide-based radioligands and partners with some of the largest, best-known pharmaceutical and biotech companies in these efforts with cutting edge science and deep portfolios, and through its wholly-owned subsidiary PDRadiopharma, is developing a growing pipeline of internal programs, including the company’s promising CA9 program. NorthStar is proud to be supporting PeptiDream and PDRadiopharma to help make new diagnostics and therapeutic medicines a reality for today’s patients.“

About NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC (NorthStar)

NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes is a commercial-stage radiopharmaceutical company at the forefront of advancing patient care by utilizing novel technologies to produce commercial-scale radioisotopes that, once attached to a molecule, have the ability to detect and treat cancer and other serious diseases. NorthStar’s expanding industry-leading position in the emerging field of radiopharmaceutical therapy is supported by its unique capabilities in the sophisticated production of radioisotopes, proven management team, and state-of-the-art, environmentally preferable technologies. NorthStar routinely produces copper-67 (Cu-67) and is poised to be the first commercial-scale producer of non-carrier-added (n.c.a.) actinium-225 (Ac-225). The Company’s Radiopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) services unit provides customized service offerings and specialized radiopharmaceutical expertise to help biopharmaceutical companies rapidly advance their development and commercial programs. For more information about NorthStar’s comprehensive portfolio and patient-focused services, visit: www.northstarnm.com.

About PeptiDream Inc.

PeptiDream Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Section 4587) is leading the translation of macrocyclic peptides into a whole new class of innovative medicines to address unmet medical needs and improve the quality of life of patients worldwide. In its radiopharmaceutical business, through its wholly-owned subsidiary PDRadiopharma, PeptiDream markets and sells a number of approved radiopharmaceuticals and radiodiagnostics in Japan, as well as leveraging its proprietary Peptide Discovery Platform System (PDPS) technology to discover and develop a deep pipeline of innovative targeted radiotherapeutics and radiodiagnostics, spanning both wholly-owned internal programs and globally partnered programs. In its non-radiopharmaceutical business, PeptiDream is similarly leveraging PDPS to discover and develop a broad and diverse pipeline of investigational peptide therapeutics, peptide drug conjugates (PDC) and multi-functional peptide conjugates (MPC) across an extensive global network of discovery and development partners. PeptiDream is headquartered in Kawasaki, Japan. For more information about our company, science and pipeline, please visit www.peptidream.com

About PDRadiopharma Inc.

Originally established in 1968 as Daiichi Radioisotope Laboratories, PDRadiopharma Inc. has, over the past half-century, contributed to the development of nuclear medicine through continuous supply of radiopharmaceuticals to diagnose various diseases, determine treatment plans, and evaluate patient prognosis. Today, in addition to delivering high-quality diagnostic imaging agents for use in SPECT and PET scans, we are actively working to develop a range of therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals and expanding the range of therapeutic drugs integrated with diagnostic agents. Through the PeptiDream Group’s innovative drug discovery capabilities, we will market cutting-edge radiopharmaceuticals on a global scale and contribute to the spread of nuclear medicine.