MicroStrategy ONE Works with Zebra Technologies to Enhance its Workcloud Workforce Optimization Suite with New Reporting Capabilities

TYSONS CORNER, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MicroStrategy® Incorporated (Nasdaq: MSTR), a pioneer in AI-powered business intelligence (BI), today announced that Zebra Technologies selected its cloud-native platform, MicroStrategy ONE, for Zebra’s Workcloud Workforce Optimization Suite. This collaboration enables Zebra customers to streamline analysis and decision-making across fleet and corporate functions by leveraging MicroStrategy’s flexible self-service reporting and AI capabilities.

Zebra’s Workcloud Workforce Optimization Suite helps retail decision-makers maintain compliance and tackle the challenges of optimizing labor costs and accurate timekeeping, as well as budgeting, forecasting, scheduling, and task management. MicroStrategy ONE provides Zebra customers access to a modern, curated reporting suite complete with generative AI capabilities, which is critical for Zebra’s customers. MicroStrategy’s cloud-native platform also provides Zebra customers with extensive and flexible self-service capabilities, which reduces the need for custom report requests while providing direct access to analytics.

MicroStrategy was the first BI vendor both to release a cloud-native platform and to integrate it with generative AI (GenAI). MicroStrategy’s GenAI bot, Auto, can be embedded within applications to enable employees – from the C-suite to the frontline – to easily query MicroStrategy ONE® using natural language to get a response that’s immediately useful and understandable. In this way, the entire company can make rapid, data-driven decisions to accelerate growth.

“Switching to MicroStrategy’s modern, cloud-native AI + BI platform improved performance for our customers, giving them access to powerful, customized analytics,” said Suresh Menon, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Software and Solutions at Zebra. “The benefit is higher client satisfaction, which is always our number one goal. We are looking forward to building additional capabilities leveraging MicroStrategy ONE.”

As a result of the switch to MicroStrategy, Zebra Workcloud customers will have easy access to secure, trusted data with significantly faster performance, even when working with extremely large data sets.

“We were the first to release a cloud-native business intelligence platform that integrates generative AI,” said Saurabh Abhyankar, Executive Vice President & Chief Product Officer MicroStrategy. “We’re proud to partner with Zebra to provide their clients with a thoroughly modern platform so they can access the data they need quickly with excellent performance.”

MicroStrategy ONE and the ability to embed it within enterprise apps will be demonstrated at NRF in MicroStrategy’s booth (#5467). For more information on MicroStrategy at NRF, visit https://www.microstrategy.com/nrf2025.

About MicroStrategy Incorporated

MicroStrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR) is the world's first and largest Bitcoin Treasury Company, and the largest independent, publicly traded business intelligence company. We provide cloud-native, AI-powered enterprise analytics software to thousands of global customers, and leverage 35 years of software expertise to develop Bitcoin applications. We believe the combination of our operating structure, Bitcoin strategy, and focus on technology innovation provides a unique opportunity for value creation.

