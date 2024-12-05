eClinicalWorks and Sunoh.ai Prove to be Game-Changers for Large Community Health Center in Enhancing Documentation and Reducing Physician Burnout

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced that Healing Hands Ministries (HHM), one of the largest Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC) in Dallas, Texas, is successfully utilizing Sunoh.ai to save clinicians time on clinical documentation and focus efforts on patient care. As the first EHR-agnostic and leading AI medical scribe, Sunoh.ai significantly reduces time spent on clinical documentation, improving physician focus on high-quality patient care. Sunoh.ai’s advanced multilingual AI scribe feature enhances documentation and assists bilingual providers in seamlessly generating documentation while interacting with patients from diverse ethnic groups. In addition to traditional SOAP notes, Sunoh.ai generates multimodal notes across specialties, helping facilitate a groundbreaking shift in how we approach patient care.

“Sunoh.ai has truly been a game-changer. Last month, I completed over 350 patient visits using the AI scribe,” said Dr. Scarlet Y. Herrarte Fornos, Internal Medicine, Infectious Disease, HHM Health. “Working in the infectious disease department, I run numerous labs and typically receive around 250-400 labs daily. With Sunoh.ai, I can review my lab inbox much faster, which facilitates better clinical decision-making. Sunoh.ai has also improved my patient interactions, which is especially important with young patients. Ultimately, the time-savings have really improved my work-life balance, allowing me to finish work on time and spend quality time with my family without carrying work home.”

HHM Health is a Texas-based community health center offering comprehensive healthcare services to a large patient population. The health center witnessed significant results within weeks of implementing the Sunoh.ai scribe technology. The multilingual feature facilitated similar benefits with an ease of language summarization.

“eClinicalWorks is democratizing AI in healthcare by integrating cost-effective advanced AI technology like Sunoh.ai,” said Girish Navani, CEO and co-founder of eClinicalWorks. “We aim to reduce cases of provider burnout with innovative AI solutions. It’s thrilling to see our clients, such as HHM Health, enable their healthcare providers to reclaim time in their busy days. We are elated to be at the forefront of this transformation in healthcare.”

Sunoh.ai effectively captures the details of lab, imaging, procedure, medication orders, and follow-up visits. It streamlines clinical documentation by categorizing the summarized content into various sections of the progress notes, allowing healthcare providers to review, modify, and import relevant content for faster and more efficient documentation. Last year, eClinicalWorks announced the integration with Sunoh.ai. The medical AI scribe now seamlessly integrates with eClinicalMobile® and eClinicalTouch® apps on any iOS and Android smartphones and iPads®.

About HHM Health

HHM, a federally qualified healthcare center, provides quality healthcare to all its neighbors with love, compassion, and respect. With over 31 providers, HHM services to patients’ family medicine, behavioral health, vision, pediatrics, women’s health, population health and dental health needs. Their mission is to be the best patient-focused health center by providing personalized, physical, mental, and spiritual care for every individual. For more information, visit https://www.hhmhealth.org/ or call 214-221-0855.

About Sunoh.ai

Sunoh.ai is the revolutionary, EHR-agnostic, AI-powered ambient listening technology. Sunoh.ai is designed to seamlessly translate natural language conversations between healthcare providers and patients into clinical documentation, offering a unique and immersive experience. Sunoh.ai makes clinical documentation faster and more efficient than ever before. For more information, visit https://sunoh.ai/.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 180,000 providers and 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges of 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.