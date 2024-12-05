N-able Unveils New Additions to Technology Alliance Program–Empowering Partners to Enhance Efficiency and Capitalize on New Cybersecurity Opportunities

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--N-able, Inc. (NYSE: NABL), a global software company helping IT services providers deliver remote monitoring and management, data protection as-a-service, and security solutions, today announced additional vendors have joined its Technology Alliance Program (TAP), strengthening the N-able Ecoverse vision by contributing to the harmonization and transformation of modern IT management.

N-able TAP continues to unite industry-leading technology companies to enhance and integrate their solutions with N-able’s extensive portfolio. This collaboration empowers MSPs to access a trusted community focused on their success by offering a diverse range of third-party integrations and services. Third-party integrations are a key tenet of N-able's Ecoverse vision, enabling its partners with the flexibility to select from the universe of technology solutions that best fit their needs. As a result, MSPs can deliver greater flexibility and choice to their customers, helping them meet their evolving needs effectively.

This exciting announcement of new partnerships with CYRISMA, Cork, vCIOToolbox, and ImmyBot enhances MSPs' ability to address key industry trends. CYRISMA and Cork focus on strengthening cyber resilience, helping businesses defend against growing cyber threats. vCIOToolbox also supports cyber resilience while offering valuable insights into compliance, ensuring businesses meet stringent regulatory requirements. ImmyBot drives operational efficiency through automation, helping companies streamline processes and reduce costs. Together, these partnerships provide the tools needed to navigate today’s complex digital landscape.

The new relationships include:

N-central and N-sight integration:

Cork – a purpose-built cyber warranty company for MSPs serving small businesses, offering an AI-enhanced cyber risk engine that provides near-instant coverage and settlements after security incidents, along with a revolutionary Protection from the Inside Out™ approach that empowers MSPs and SMBs to manage flexible premiums and claims. Cork integrates with N-able’s RMM solutions to monitor managed endpoints and deliver critical insights, alerting MSP partners to risk indicators such as business email compromise and ransomware.

N-central integrations:

ImmyBot – automates the deployment of the N-able N-central agent, utilizing APIs to perform maintenance on endpoints without permanent installation, while offering a curated repository of over 1,200 software applications for effortless updates and precise deployments integrated with Microsoft 365 security groups, enhancing productivity by reducing repetitive tasks and reducing human error.

vCIOToolbox – a unified platform for MSPs and MSSPs that streamlines executive decision-making, security, and compliance, featuring standardized QBR materials, user-friendly cybersecurity assessments, and enhanced asset lifecycle management.

MSP Manager integration:

CYRISMA – offers a unified cybersecurity platform designed for MSPs and MSSPs, integrating seamlessly with N-able MSP Manager to enable real-time data synchronization for tickets, assets, and users, automate ticket management workflows, and simplify cyber risk management with features such as vulnerability scanning, compliance assessments, and dark web monitoring—all under an all-inclusive pricing model.

“At N-able, our partners’ success is at the heart of our mission. We are dedicated to empowering them to tackle complex IT challenges with confidence,” said Dave Lefkowitz, Director of Business Development at N-able. “We believe that TAP significantly enhances flexibility and choice in technology decisions, equipping our partners with the essential tools and expertise they need to achieve their goals and drive their businesses forward.”

Providers interested in joining N-able TAP can apply online.

