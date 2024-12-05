Building Makeover: U-Haul Repurposes Kmart for Full-Service Store in Lima

LIMA, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--U-Haul® recently completed its adaptive reuse of the former Kmart® building at 2200 Allentown Road, and is now serving customers at the new home of U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lima.

The 13.4-acre property was acquired in 2023. U-Haul opened for business at the 104,685-square-foot facility on Nov. 18.

Implementation of the U-Haul Adaptive Reuse program led to the ecofriendly repurposing of a vacant big-box store into a state-of-the-art retail, moving and self-storage facility that offers 700 indoor climate-controlled storage units with high-tech security features at affordable price points.

U-Haul also owns the adjacent retail shopping plaza and intends to continue leasing plaza space to existing tenants, with U-Haul of Lima serving as the new anchor store for the revitalized complex.

Business hours are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Download the U-Haul app or call the store at (567) 242-2831 to reserve storage.

“Over the years, we have outgrown our store at 1608 Elida Road (where U-Haul has serviced customers since 1978) in all aspects,” said Logan Minnich, U-Haul Company of Northwestern Ohio president. “The new location features space with 20 times the capacity, so we can offer a greater selection of self-move and self-storage products. This building conversion will allow us to better serve the residents of Allen County.”

In addition to indoor storage, U-Haul of Lima offers a limited number of outdoor drive-up storage units; truck and trailer sharing services; a retail showroom with boxes and moving supplies; U-Box® portable moving containers; drive-in load/unload areas for storage customers; professional hitch installation and towing accessories; green programs like Take A Box, Leave A Box; and more.

Plans call for propane services and the use of recycled truck boxes for drive-up storage options in the future, as well as the creation of a U-Box warehouse on the property.

The 2200 Allentown Road store is one mile from the former full-service facility at 1608 Elida Road, now called U-Haul Storage of Lima. The Elida Road store is transitioning to a remote self-storage location run by the new parent store.

U-Haul Company’s Adaptive Reuse is an ecofriendly strategy for opening new stores that reduces emissions, eliminates blight and provides a faster route to the storage products and self-move services that U-Haul customers expect. By repurposing a 100,000-square-foot existing building rather than constructing a ground-up build, U-Haul prevents the use of approximately 782 tons of metal manufacturing and transportation (the amount of steel used to make 788 passenger cars); avoids 5,007 tons of new concrete pours (enough to create 101 miles of concrete blocks); keeps 8,939 tons of building and demolition debris out of landfills (avoiding 344 dump trucks traveling 7,220 miles); and stops 5,194,159 pounds of greenhouse gas emissions from entering the atmosphere (the carbon emissions of 399 large SUVs or pickups for one year).

