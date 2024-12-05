Blue Vista Partners with Clarion to Acquire 2,787-Bed Student Housing Portfolio

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blue Vista Capital Management, LLC (“Blue Vista”), a Chicago-based real estate investment management firm, in partnership with Clarion Partners, LLC (“Clarion”), today announced the acquisition of a four-property student housing portfolio from Columbus Pacific Group.

The portfolio consists of four well-located, Class-A student housing communities totaling 855-units and serving students at Pennsylvania State University, College of Charleston, and Texas A&M University. The properties will be managed by Blue Vista affiliate PeakMade Real Estate, one of the largest private student housing management and development companies in the U.S.

“ This portfolio reflects Blue Vista’s student housing strategy of pursuing high-quality, in-demand accommodations at top-tier universities with growing student populations,” said Jason Schwartz, Managing Principal and Co-Head of Blue Vista’s Equity Group. “ We are pleased to partner with Clarion, a proven leader in U.S. residential real estate, to deliver modern, purpose-built residences well-suited for student living.”

Details regarding the properties are as follows:

At Penn State University, two adjacent student housing properties offer 206-units and 216-units, respectively, with a total of 1,124 beds. Located approximately a mile from the main campus, the properties offer a broad range of amenities and are easily accessible to campus with nearby transportation options, a scenic walking trail and access to parking.

two adjacent student housing properties offer 206-units and 216-units, respectively, with a total of 1,124 beds. Located approximately a mile from the main campus, the properties offer a broad range of amenities and are easily accessible to campus with nearby transportation options, a scenic walking trail and access to parking. At the College of Charleston, a 94-unit purpose-built student housing property offers 309-beds and ground floor retail located in Charleston, South Carolina. The property consists of a 10-story building located less than half of a mile from campus, and features Class-A finishes and amenities including a pool, fitness center, dog spa and games room.

a 94-unit purpose-built student housing property offers 309-beds and ground floor retail located in Charleston, South Carolina. The property consists of a 10-story building located less than half of a mile from campus, and features Class-A finishes and amenities including a pool, fitness center, dog spa and games room. At Texas A&M University, a 369-unit property offering 1,354-beds in College Station, Texas, located a mile from Texas A&M’s main campus. The property is spread out with multiple two- and three-story buildings across 42 acres of land and offers high-quality amenities including a resort-style saltwater pool, sand volleyball court, tennis court, and dog park.

Blue Vista is an active investor in the student housing and alternative real estate sectors. Since its founding in 2003, Blue Vista has acquired and/or developed over $3.8 billion in student housing properties, representing over 40,000 beds and approximately 90 properties across the U.S. and Canada.

The portfolio transaction was brokered by TSB Realty, with debt placement services provided by TSB Capital Advisors.

ABOUT BLUE VISTA

Blue Vista is a Chicago-based investment management firm focused on helping investors maximize returns through best-in-class real estate equity and credit strategies across the risk-return spectrum. Blue Vista offers investors the benefits of a vertically integrated platform, complementary strategies managed by experienced teams, and deep expertise as an owner, operator and lender across all property types and various markets in the U.S. and Canada. Since its inception in 2002, the firm has invested over $13.6 billion in total capitalization, with the goal of challenging the status quo, setting high standards and bringing a relationship-based, client-focused approach to real estate investing. For more information, please visit https://bluevistallc.com/.