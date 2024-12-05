Sense Announces Strategic Partnership with Broadbean for Enhanced Job Distribution Capabilities

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sense, the leading AI-driven talent engagement solution for enterprise recruiting, is thrilled to announce a new strategic partnership with Broadbean, a Veritone company and renowned leader in job distribution and sourcing technology. Through this integration, Sense customers can now leverage Broadbean’s advanced job distribution capabilities directly within the Sense platform, allowing for streamlined job postings across a wide array of job boards and social media networks.

“We are excited to provide our customers with Broadbean’s powerful job distribution technology,” said Alex Rosen, Head of Product and Co-Founder of Sense. “This partnership empowers recruiting teams to expand their reach and enhance candidate sourcing—directly from the Sense platform. By automating the job distribution process, Sense customers can connect with high-quality candidates and ultimately drive faster, more efficient hiring outcomes.”

Enhanced workflows and reach for recruiting teams

With the Broadbean integration, Sense customers can easily post job openings to multiple job boards and social channels at once, bringing greater efficiency to their workflows and helping them build stronger talent pools. Additionally, Sense syncs job distribution metrics from Broadbean with its robust talent engagement analytics, helping recruiters identify the best sources of top talent.

Broadbean’s functionality—combined with Sense’s CRM capabilities—enables recruiting teams to source qualified candidates and then engage them with personalized, automated messaging at each stage of the hiring journey.

A unified solution for job distribution and candidate engagement

By combining Broadbean’s distribution tools with Sense’s CRM, hiring organizations can build better candidate relationships. Recruiting teams can create an omnichannel communication strategy (SMS, WhatsApp, email, and chatbot), build segmented talent pools, launch a modern career site that enhances employer branding, quickly identify and rank top talent, and work from a unified platform that centralizes data for efficiency and collaboration.

“As the market becomes increasingly competitive, our customers need comprehensive solutions that automate and simplify key recruiting tasks,” added Rosen. “Integrating Broadbean’s job distribution technology with Sense ensures that opportunities reach the right candidates at the right time.”

About Sense

Sense delivers an AI-powered talent engagement platform that helps recruiting teams personalize their interactions with candidates at every stage of the hiring journey. Trusted by over 1,000 organizations, Sense accelerates hiring, strengthens employer branding, and improves recruiting outcomes—all while ensuring an exceptional candidate experience. For more information, visit http://www.sensehq.com.