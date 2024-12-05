Identity Digital and LinkedIn Partner to Give People More Ownership Over their Online Identity

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Identity Digital®, a leader in connecting the online world with domain names and related technologies, today announced a partnership with LinkedIn Premium on its Perks Program. This first-of-its-kind collaboration will enable career seekers, business professionals, and brand builders to establish and manage their online identities from one place. Users will receive a website, professional email, and custom domain as part of a bundled package with Name.com, an Identity Digital-owned registrar.

The partnership helps Premium subscribers stand out in today’s crowded and fragmented online environment. Brands and individuals alike are facing a growing need for ownership over their digital spaces and ways to stay visible to their audiences, inspiring trust and building a credible centralized online presence.

“We believe in the power of providing an online destination to support career growth, business expansion, and creative expression,” said Lisa Box, SVP, Strategic Alliances and Business Development, Identity Digital. “Identity Digital’s partnership with LinkedIn Premium reflects a shared commitment to providing solutions that meet the changing needs of both businesses and individuals as they work to strengthen their online brands.”

“At LinkedIn, we’re thrilled to partner with Identity Digital and Name.com to offer our Premium subscribers a unique opportunity to enhance their professional identities,” said Moza Anthony, Business Development Manager, LinkedIn. “By providing access to tailored domains, professional websites, and custom email solutions, we’re giving career seekers and professionals the ability to create a powerful online presence that truly reflects their skills and expertise—helping them stand out, build credibility, and unlock new opportunities.”

LinkedIn Premium offers multiple tools to enhance personal and professional brands. Now through this partnership, Premium subscribers can access exclusive benefits designed to further boost their personal brand and online presence. Subscribers can choose from a variety of specialized domain names—such as .fyi, .pro, .bio, .careers, and .contact—to create a unique online identity, making it easier for potential clients, recruiters, and connections to discover and engage with them.

Premium subscribers will receive a free, three-month trial of the website bundle from Name.com. After the trial period, users can continue the service for a year at $99, a 65% savings off the regular $289 annual price.

For more information on partnering with Identity Digital visit www.identity.digital/contact and visit LinkedIn Premium Perks for more details on the program.

About Identity Digital

Identity Digital Inc. simplifies and connects the online world with domain names and related technologies to empower people to build, market, and own their authentic digital identities. With the world’s largest portfolio of TLDs including .info, .pro, .world, and .live, Identity Digital supports over 28 million domains on its innovative registry services platform. In addition, Identity Digital enables customers to discover, register, support and use high-quality domain names with its registrar, Name.com. Headquartered in Bellevue, WA, Identity Digital is a global company with approximately 250 employees. For more information, please visit identity.digital.