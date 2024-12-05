Factor Donates Refrigerated Vans to Feeding America® Partners to Support Food Distribution Efforts in Local Communities

Factor volunteers pack ready-to-eat meals in the van that will be donated to the City of Aurora. (Photo: Business Wire)

In Illinois, Uwe Voss, CEO of HelloFresh NA donates a refrigerated van to the City of Aurora -- here he hands the key to Aurora Mayor Richard C. Irvin and the City of Aurora's Chief Management Officer, Alex Alexandrou. (Photo: Business Wire)

AURORA, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Factor, America’s leading ready-to-eat delivery service, announced today a donation of 10 refrigerated vans to hunger relief organizations in Aurora, IL and Goodyear, AZ, where the company operates its facilities. Factor currently works with food banks and partner agencies in the Feeding America network to help provide ready-to-eat meals and surplus ingredients to people facing hunger. By providing refrigerated vans that are equipped for transporting fresh, perishable food supplies, Factor is doubling down on its commitment to these partners, helping to eliminate logistical challenges that many food pantries face.

According to Feeding America, 47 million people in the United States are food insecure, meaning they do not have enough access to food in order to lead a healthy life. Food insecurity can have pervasive, long-term consequences on individuals’ well-being, including physical and mental health effects and missed school and work. Factor, a HelloFresh Group brand, is committed to being a part of the solution through its donation program, Fuel for Change, which provides the brand’s ready-to-eat meals to food pantries, community shelters, afterschool programs and more.

“The ongoing cost-of-living crisis has taken a tremendous toll on families across the country, and as a result, we have seen steady growth in food insecurity,” said Jeffrey Yorzyk, senior director of sustainability for HelloFresh. “Factor is proud to be in this fight in the communities where we serve our customers. We hope the addition of ten refrigerated vans to local pantries and food banks will be beneficial to keeping these communities healthy and nourished.”

Many food pantries encounter barriers to providing nutritious foods to those they serve, due to storage limitations, constrained budgets and reliance on donations. The donated vans to these organizations will allow them to more easily source and distribute fresh meals, which are often highly perishable and require temperature-controlled conditions.

"We are grateful for Factor's generous donation of meals and ingredients to help support our mission of ending hunger in America," said Diane Letson, Feeding America's Vice President of Food Industry Partnerships. "The donation of vans to Feeding America's partner food banks ensures fresh foods are donated safely, and with speed, throughout communities."

"Factor’s generosity highlights the extraordinary impact partnerships can have in the fight against hunger, enabling us to reach more families with the fresh, nutritious food they need to thrive,” said Julie Yurko, President and CEO of Northern Illinois Food Bank, one of the organizations that will be receiving a van from Factor. “We are deeply grateful for Factor’s support and donation. This new van, with its ability to transport fresh, healthy food, will play a critical role in meeting the growing needs of our communities.”

Factor announced their intent to donate 10 vans at a press conference yesterday at their Aurora, Illinois distribution center. The event also celebrated a milestone of donating one million meals to local residents in need throughout the greater Chicago area, and a commitment to continuing the Fuel for Change program throughout 2025.

More information on how Factor is fighting hunger in local communities can be found here.

ABOUT FACTOR

Factor is a fully-prepared meal delivery service that is taking a whole new approach to fresh-prepared food. The company’s weekly rotating menu of 35 weekly meals and 60+ add-on options, including smoothies, juices, snacks and more, are hand-crafted by gourmet chefs and optimized by dietitians. Factor delivers anywhere in the contiguous U.S. For more information, visit Factormeals.com.

ABOUT HELLOFRESH GROUP

The HelloFresh Group is a global food solutions group and the world's leading meal kit provider. The HelloFresh Group consists of eight brands that provide customers with high quality food and recipes for different meal occasions including HelloFresh, Green Chef, EveryPlate, Chefs Plate, Factor, Youfoodz, The Pets Table and Good Chop. The Company was founded in Berlin in November 2011 and operates in the USA, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Australia, Austria, Switzerland, Canada, New Zealand, Sweden, France, Denmark, Norway, Italy, Ireland and Spain. In Q1 2024 HelloFresh Group delivered over 272 million meals globally. HelloFresh SE went public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in November 2017 and is currently traded on the MDAX (Mid-Cap German Stock Market Index). For more information, visit www.hellofreshgroup.com.