Sojo Industries Signs Strategic Collaboration Deal with Molex

BRISTOL, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sojo Industries, an innovative leader in smart supply chain solutions, has announced a strategic collaboration with Molex, a Koch Industries company and a global electronics leader and connectivity innovator. The collaboration will scale and enhance the production of Sojo Seal™, a proprietary and patent pending, network-enabled tracking device for consumer-packaged goods. This marks a significant step forward in the evolution of supply chain transparency, enabling real-time visibility and unparalleled data insights into the movement of goods across the globe.

The Sojo Seal™ is a next-generation, single-use, tamper-evident seal designed to secure and track truckload shipments throughout the supply chain. Unlike traditional seals that only provide visual evidence of tampering, the Sojo Seal™ incorporates custom-designed electronics embedded within the seal. When broken upon delivery, the seal sends a digital ping communicating the product’s precise location to the Sojo Shield™ TRACK module. This provides real-time, actionable data on product movement and ensures the integrity of goods throughout the logistics process.

“Sojo Seal™ is a game changer for industries that rely on secure logistics for products that require global tracking,” said Barak Bar-Cohen, Founder and CEO of Sojo Industries. “The Sojo team is dedicated to the vision of transforming ‘atoms to bits’- connecting the physical manufacturing world and the last digital mile.”

The digital pings generated by Sojo Seal™ are integrated into Sojo Shield™ a sophisticated AI-enabled platform providing Sojo customers with valuable insights for optimizing supply chain performance through advanced analytics and actionable recommendations.

“This collaboration with Molex will allow Sojo to scale like never before, pushing the boundaries of sensing technology and unlocking new possibilities for connected products,” said Todd Skibinski, Business Development Manager at Molex. “Molex has successfully utilized its design and manufacturing expertise to enhance the production and cost-effectiveness of the Sojo Seal™ design, enabling rapid deployment across industries. We are excited about our collaboration with Sojo and excited to support their vision of transforming low-cost trackability in the food and beverage industry.”

Through its collaboration with Molex, Sojo can scale the production of its innovative smart seal technology and expand its capabilities to meet the demands of a global marketplace.

“Sojo Seal™ takes full advantage of Molex’s world-class manufacturing capabilities” said Josh Schwartz-Dodek, Chief Technology Officer of Sojo Industries, “Sojo remains committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that enhance supply chain visibility, improve operational efficiency, and help businesses meet the evolving demands of the modern logistics landscape.”

For more information on Sojo Industries and the Sojo Seal™ device, visit www.sojoindustries.com and www.molex.com

About Sojo Industries

Sojo industries is a fast-growing technology company, engaged in advanced robotics, mobile manufacturing and modular packaging solutions delivering efficient packaging and assembly services for the food and beverage industry. Along with Sojo Shield™, its newly launched blockchain-based track-and-trace platform, for geolocating products across the food and beverage supply chain, the company is a pioneer in variety packaging solutions, working with major brands. Sojo Industries was founded in 2021 after Barak was inspired to fuse his business background with his late father’s scientific endeavors-making mobile manufacturing a reality.