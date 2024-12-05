The Cannabist Company and Flower by Edie Parker Launch Partnership in Virginia and Colorado

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. (Cboe CA: CBST) (OTCQX: CBSTF) (FSE: 3LP) (“The Cannabist Company” or the “Company”), one of the most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and retailers of cannabis products in the U.S., announced today the launch of its partnership with Flower by Edie Parker (the “Brand”), the leading female-founded and operated cannabis lifestyle brand, in Virginia and Colorado. The Cannabist Company launched Flower by Edie Parker’s premium products in the markets with the Brand’s best-selling ‘Petal Puffer’ all-in-one vape and vape cartridges.

Next week, the Company will be launching Flower by Edie Parker’s cannabis infused edibles line, ‘Seedies’ in Colorado and New York, with additional markets launching in Q1 2025. The Cannabist Company plans to bring Flower by Edie Parker to Delaware in 2025.

“Virginia and Colorado are ideal first markets for us to launch this partnership with Flower by Edie Parker. Brett and her team have created a brand that resonates with people in a truly unique way by normalizing cannabis consumption through the lens of fashion and culture,” said Jesse Channon, President, The Cannabist Company. “Our brand partnership model has enabled us to work with the most amazing partners and use our scaled retail and cultivation platforms to elevate these incredibly innovative and dynamic founders and their brands, while keeping the customer at the center of everything.”

“We’re incredibly excited to kick off our partnership in the vibrant cannabis community in Virginia and Colorado,” said Brett Heyman, Founder and Creative Director of Flower by Edie Parker. “The Cannabist Company is the perfect partner for this next step in our journey, and we look forward to bringing Flower by Edie Parker to all ‘smokers with style’ in these new markets.”

Flower by Edie Parker is now available in eleven states. The Brand’s smoking accessories and handbags are also available at select The Cannabist Company’s dispensaries across the US. To find the nearest Cannabist Company dispensary featuring this new partnership, visit https://cannabistcompany.com/locations.

About The Cannabist Company (f/k/a Columbia Care)

The Cannabist Company, formerly known as Columbia Care, is one of the most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products and related services, with licenses in 14 U.S. jurisdictions. The Company operates 91 facilities including 71 dispensaries and 20 cultivation and manufacturing facilities, including those under development and assuming the closure of announced divesture transactions. Columbia Care, now The Cannabist Company, is one of the original multi-state providers of cannabis in the U.S. and now delivers industry-leading products and services to both the medical and adult-use markets. In 2021, the Company launched Cannabist, its retail brand, creating a national dispensary network that leverages proprietary technology platforms. The company offers products spanning flower, edibles, oils and tablets, and manufactures popular brands including Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, Hedy, gLeaf, Classix, Press, and Amber. For more information, please visit www.cannabistcompany.com.

About Flower by Edie Parker

Flower by Edie Parker, the leading female-founded and female-operated cannabis lifestyle brand, ushers in a new generation of cannabis consumers with an irreverent and bold collection of design-forward accessories and cannabis accouterments. Merging the worlds of fashion and cannabis, Flower by Edie Parker continues to break barriers and de-stigmatize the use of the plant. Priced from $8 to $800, Flower by Edie Parker's accessory collection features gorgeous acrylic, ceramic and hand blown glass accessories and a distinctly canna-friendly take on their signature acrylic bags. Since launching in 2019, Flower by Edie Parker & The Edie Parker Foundation aim to help those, primarily women and children, whose lives have been affected by low level drug offenses. Partner organizations include and have included the Women's Prison Association, The Bail Project, The Last Prisoner Project, Feeding America, City Meals on Wheels & more. Visit www.edie-parker.com, edieparkerflower.com or @EdieParkerFlower Instagram for more information.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws and reflect the Company’s current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements or information contained in this release include, but are not limited to, statements or information with respect to the Company’s ability to execute on retail, wholesale, brand and product initiatives. These forward-looking statements or information, which although considered reasonable by the Company, may prove to be incorrect and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking information. In addition, security holders should review the risk factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in Columbia Care’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulatory authorities and described from time to time in subsequent documents filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities.