PUMA Partners With adam&eveDDB to Bring New Global Brand Strategy to Life

HERZOGENAURACH, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global sports company PUMA, in partnership with creative agency adam&eveDDB, continues its journey of elevating the brand with a new brand marketing strategy in 2025, establishing PUMA as a leading sports performance brand.

Founded in 1948 by Rudolf Dassler, PUMA was born from a vision to craft footwear that empowers athletes to embody the agility, speed, and spirit of a puma itself. For 75 years, PUMA has been at the forefront of innovation, partnering with the world’s fastest athletes, iconic clubs, and legendary federations to push the boundaries of performance. Over the last few years sports culture has moved from a narrow focus on winning – sweat, grit and struggle against the odds – to a more authentic and human space.

With the recent appointment of Julie Legrand as Senior Director of Global Brand Strategy and Communications, PUMA aims to shape the next chapter of its unique journey. Legrand, who was previously the Global Brand Director of H&M and has over a decade of experience at Procter & Gamble, dedicated 2024 to refining PUMA’s brand DNA and architecture, crafting a distinct and bold position in the market. “Part of my mission when joining the PUMA team early this year, was to oversee and further elevate the PUMA brand in the minds of consumers. I am delighted to be working with adam&eveDDB to delve into our DNA and to develop a brand campaign for 2025 that brings to life our new global brand strategy. With their emotionally charged creativity we can build deeper, more meaningful connections with our consumer.”

For Richard Teyssier, PUMA Vice President Brand & Marketing, “PUMA is the home to some the best athletes, teams and ambassadors in the world and we have a clear ambition to position PUMA as a leading sport performance brand. We aim to be at the forefront of innovation and trends, not only on our products but especially when it comes to the brand and marketing. With adam&eveDDB, we found a partner capable of helping us build an emotional connection with our consumers, while unifying the PUMA brand under a single global strategy across our extensive sports portfolio. “

This year, PUMA partnered with adam&eveDDB, a creative company committed to placing emotion at the core of every interaction between businesses and consumers. adam&eveDDB’s strategy will elevate the brand by bringing PUMA’s impressive credentials to the fore, establishing it as the leading sports performance brand. “Communicating all that PUMA has to offer is a gift. Our teams in London and Berlin are immersed in all the feelings that get people moving; we can’t wait to tell the brand's unique story which has been so brilliantly distilled by Julie and the team,” said Miranda Hipwell, CEO at adam&eveDDB.

adam&eveDDB’s first global brand campaign for PUMA will launch in spring 2025. The PUMA account will be led by teams from adam&eveDDB’s London and Berlin offices.

PUMA

PUMA is one of the world’s leading sports brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. For 75 years, PUMA has relentlessly pushed sport and culture forward by creating fast products for the world’s fastest athletes. PUMA offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as Football, Running and Training, Basketball, Golf, and Motorsports. It collaborates with renowned designers and brands to bring sport influences into street culture and fashion. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs about 20,000 people worldwide, and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany.

adam&eveDDB

adam&eveDDB is a creative agency based in London, Berlin, New York, and San Francisco. They believe in the power of creativity to unlock business advantages for brands. An agency that feels welcoming and responsible. We work with a range of clients including Amazon, CALM, PlayStation, Eurostar, Marmite, Lloyds Bank, Savills, Volkswagen and MARS.