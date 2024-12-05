Insight Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Accelerate Cloud Roadmap for Clients

CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) announced today that it has signed a new Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) to more effectively help clients manage their cloud roadmap, including data and AI strategy. The SCA strengthens Insight’s role as a leading provider of cloud, data, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and intelligent edge solutions across multiple cloud ecosystems.

As organizations leverage the cloud to modernize architecture, boost compute, and strengthen security, Insight optimizes clients’ AWS usage with a streamlined experience for managing consumption, costs, and technical support. The new SCA includes a dedicated AWS practice with technical and sales experts located in the U.S., EMEA, and with Insight Public Sector. The practice will focus on scalable offerings in cloud migration, data management, artificial intelligence (including generative AI), and the Internet of Things (IoT) for small and mid-market businesses, commercial enterprises, and the public sector.

“Deepening our collaboration with AWS is a natural evolution of our growth as an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner and enhances our cloud offerings to our clients,” said Joyce Mullen, Insight president and CEO. “As a global Solutions Integrator, we prioritize delivering exceptional value where our clients need us most — accelerating digital transformation. AWS’s exceptional tools and services complement our end-to-end strengths and custom managed services. By leveraging our expertise across the world’s leading cloud platforms, our clients can navigate cloud complexity and costs to create a cohesive digital business strategy from infrastructure to endpoints.”

For instance, a major biopharmaceutical gene-therapy firm recently divested from its parent company and needed to migrate more than 100 terabytes of on-premises data. Insight helped the firm deploy several AWS technologies, such as AWS Control Tower and AWS Snowball. Insight’s Cloud Optimization Services led to over 150% in cost savings for the firm, offering a unified platform that improved performance and assisted the client in implementing cloud security and compliance best practices.

Maintaining competencies for AWS Security, AWS DevOps, AWS Microsoft Workloads, and AWS Migration and Modernization, Insight’s more than 6,400 engineers, architects, and tech field consultants help clients choose the best path for supporting AWS deployments at scale to quickly and securely realize transformation goals.

“As operating environments become more diverse, we’re seeing growing demand for AWS technologies from thousands of our clients,” said Stan Lequin, president, Insight Solutions. “Insight is uniquely positioned, as a premier partner to AWS, Microsoft and Google, to handle implementation strategy from any starting point. We’ve assembled a wide range of cloud and traditional infrastructure solutions, with AWS playing a crucial role in how we simplify common challenges like interoperability, data management consistency, and maintaining costs and performance.”

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a global Fortune 500 Solutions Integrator helping accelerate transformation by unlocking the power of people and technology. We architect, build and manage solutions for complex IT environments. Our digital transformation services include deep expertise in cloud, data, AI, cybersecurity and intelligent edge, augmented by longstanding relationships with 8,000+ technology partners. By quickly and effectively delivering best-fit solutions, we help our clients simplify modern business processes to improve customer and work experiences, business intelligence, efficiency and growth. We’re rated as a Great Place to Work, a Forbes World’s Best Employer and a Fortune World’s Best Workplace. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT-M