CFRA Research Becomes Exclusive Global Equity Research Provider for Geneva-Based Banque Audi Suisse

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CFRA, the world’s leading provider of independent investment research today announced that its global fundamental equity, thematic, and sector research is now available to Banque Audi Suisse investment professionals and relationship managers, exclusively through their MarketScope Advisor platform.

The partnership provides Banque Audi Suisse with real-time access to CFRA’s industry-leading research and analytical tools to help their investment teams stay on top of changes in global markets, make well-informed investment decisions, and deliver value to their affluent client base.

"Our search for a global equity research provider was driven by our commitment to delivering maximum value to our client base,” said Hans Itburrun, Head of Investments for Banque Audi Suisse. “It was critical that the partner we chose be able to provide a comprehensive global view of equity markets, had a strong foundation of U.S. coverage, and was backed by a strong track record of performance, CFRA easily checked all those boxes and was able to deliver their research to our team through a turnkey, easy-to-use platform.”

"We are delighted to be selected as the exclusive provider of global equity research to Banque Audi Suisse,” says Patricia Wilson, Chief Solutions Officer for CFRA. “This strategic partnership is an important step in our focus on the Swiss market and underscores the value our research and technology offering for private banks and their clients.”

With decades of experience providing unbiased and actionable research, CFRA’s equity research is trusted globally by more than 150,000 financial advisors and relationship managers through its industry-leading MarketScope Advisor platform.

ABOUT CFRA

A global leader in financial intelligence solutions and insights, CFRA blends a proprietary mix of fundamental equity, forensic accounting, fund, public policy/legal, and technical research with data, analytics, and next-gen technology to arm clients with the financial intelligence required to meet their business and investing goals.

Learn more about CFRA Research and their MarketScope Advisor platform.

ABOUT BANQUE AUDI SUISSE

Banque Audi (Suisse) SA was first established in Zurich in 1976. Its headquarters were later relocated to Geneva, close to the city’s historic Old Town and famous lake. Operating under a Swiss banking license and under the supervision of the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA), Banque Audi Suisse offers tailor-made Private Banking services to high-net-worth clients, with access to products and foreign exchange markets all over the world.

In the latest study of November 2024 of Zurich University of Applied sciences (ZHAW) on the Best Private Banks in Switzerland in 2024, Banque Audi Suisse has been ranked as the “Best Capitalized Swiss Private Bank 2024”.

Learn more about Banque Audi Suisse.