CACI Awarded $290 Million Contract to Provide AI and Geospatial Expertise to the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA)

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that it is an awardee of a five-year contract valued at up to $290 million to provide artificial intelligence (AI) and geospatial expertise to the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) under the Luno-A multi-award indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity vehicle.

“CACI has been investing ahead of need and leveraging proven AI tools for years to enhance our renowned expertise,” said John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer. “By utilizing CACI-developed AI tools that are easily integrated into analyst workflows, we will deliver cutting edge geospatial AI, machine learning, and computer vision expertise to our customer on this contract. Furthermore, the ability to provide meaningful, rapid results will enable NGA to incorporate real-time data into their missions and inform their critical decisions.”

Under this contract, CACI will provide NGA with complete end-to-end geospatial products generated with CACI-built AI solutions. This includes solving NGA requirements by running source material through CACI’s AI models to identify items of interest and give analysis on activity and change over time, all at the unclassified level. CACI’s AI-powered tools and platforms support change detection and object detection, as well as tracking, monitoring, and alerting with automation layers and analysis to provide efficiencies to the geospatial intelligence (GEOINT) process.

About CACI

