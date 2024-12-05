ConcertAI and NeoGenomics Announce New AI Software-as-a-Service Solution for Hematology Clinical Research

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ConcertAI and NeoGenomics (NASDAQ: NEO) announce a joint software-as-a-service solution in hematological malignancies for research analytics, clinical trial design, and clinical trial operational optimization. CTO-H provides a research data solution that is unprecedented in its scale, longitudinality and biomarker depth. CTO-H is a major outcome of the collaboration jointly announced on Jan. 8, 2024, and the more recent joint research completed and scheduled for presentation at the 2024 American Society of Hematology Meeting on Monday, Dec. 9, in San Diego.

Starting in 2023, NeoGenomics and ConcertAI reimagined research solutions that healthcare providers and biopharma would need to manage the growing number of new therapeutic entities targeting hematological malignancies. As a result, they designed a highly representative database of more than 370,000 patient lives with clinical attributes, 7 to 11 years of patient journey surveillance, and exquisite biomarker depth from routine tests to highly specialized and genetic variants. Both companies believe CTO-H to be the single largest reference dataset for hematological malignancies ever created.

Over the last five years, the treatment landscape for hematological malignancies has transformed with a broader range of highly effective treatment options being available for patients. At the same time, the clinical development pipeline of the industry has also grown. It is challenging to define the population for an early-phase clinical trial and even harder to ensure the control group is representative of the current treatment paradigm. Late-phase clinical trials face even greater complexity in achieving their accruals in the targeted time owing to the study design, studies competing for the same patient population, and intra-research site competition for the same patients.1

“Hematological research is innately complex, with high heterogeneity of standard of care treatments, a longer duration of treatment before a relapse, and increasingly multi-factor measure of response and residual disease,” said Jeff Elton, PhD, founding CEO of ConcertAI. “As the deepest multi-modal solution specifically for hematological malignancies, CTO-H represents a significant achievement in advanced clinical analysis, study design and optimization, and study execution planning.”

“NeoGenomics offers more than 500 clinical diagnostic tests, with a large portion of these being in hematology and for hematological malignancies,” said Lindsey Gasparini, Vice President of Informatics at NeoGenomics. “CTO-H was many months in the making, and we’re excited about the value it will bring to our biopharma research customers. This solution allows biopharma to reconsider how they design clinical trials by increasing precision and reducing time along the clinical development process, which will ultimately accelerate meaningful biomedical innovation to our clinical partners and their patients.”

Under the collaboration, ConcertAI will be deploying CTO-H as a SaaS solution within its CARAai™ cloud. NeoGenomics will provide services relating to the interpretation of specialized biomarkers and testing, and the ability to access specific clinical expertise in assurance of the highest confidence analyses, study designs, and interpretations. CTO-H is available as a pre-release solution for evaluation as of this announcement and general availability on Jan. 17, 2025.

