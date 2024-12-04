BeiGene and CLL Society Partner to Advance Test Before Treat™ Campaign, Promoting Biomarker Testing to Improve Patient Outcomes in CLL

Where you start on your CLL journey matters. Biomarker testing changed everything for Nathan, enabling him to find the right treatment for his needs. Watch his story to discover why biomarker testing before starting your CLL treatment journey—and retesting throughout—is critical for the most effective treatment plan.

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160; SSE: 688235), a global oncology company that intends to change its name to BeOne Medicines Ltd., today announced its new partnership with CLL Society, the world’s leading authority for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) cancer patients. Together, they are advancing Test Before Treat™, an awareness campaign that aims to connect with healthcare providers (HCPs) and educate patients with CLL/SLL about the critical importance of biomarker testing before initial treatment and retesting at each subsequent treatment to help ensure each patient receives the most effective, personalized therapy. BeiGene and CLL Society will spotlight the campaign and partnership launch during the upcoming American Society of Hematology (ASH) 2024 Annual Meeting and Exposition.

"While scientific advancements have significantly expanded treatment options for people with CLL, too many patients do not receive the therapies that will work best for them based on their unique disease prognostic parameters. In particular, high-risk CLL, including disease with deletion(17p) and/or TP53 mutations1,2, has vastly different outcomes depending on the choice of therapy,” said Mehrdad Mobasher, M.D., M.P.H., Chief Medical Officer, Hematology, BeiGene. “By partnering with CLL Society for the Test Before Treat campaign, we hope to educate people living with CLL on the importance of biomarker testing and how it can help chart a course for better individualized care and ultimately improved patient outcomes.”

The Test Before Treat campaign highlights how a patient’s genetic profile can change over time and encourages the use of a blood test to identify mutations to provide important insights into disease aggressiveness and help guide treatment.1,3 The campaign is anchored by a real patient’s journey with CLL and how his experience with testing before treatment helped him select a treatment that offered a potentially better outcome.

For example, about 50% of CLL/SLL patients have high-risk molecular features that may limit the effectiveness of some treatments and increase the likelihood of disease progression if not treated correctly. 4,5

In fact, of those patients, about 10% of CLL/SLL patients have the high-risk del(17p) and/or TP53 mutation before starting treatment, and about 40% of patients will develop del(17p) and/or TP53 mutation after relapsing or not responding to treatment. 6,7 This reinforces the critical importance of biomarker testing before initial treatment and retesting at each subsequent treatment to ensure patients get the best treatment at each stage of their disease.

This reinforces the critical importance of biomarker testing before initial treatment and retesting at each subsequent treatment to ensure patients get the best treatment at each stage of their disease. Unmutated IGHV is present in approximately 40% of patients and is associated with unfavorable prognosis and significantly shorter survival compared to mutated IGHV in patients treated with chemotherapy-based regimens, independent of the stage of the disease. 8,9

Guidelines from the National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) recommend covalent Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitors as a preferred treatment for people with CLL/SLL who have or haven’t been treated before and with or without certain genetic mutations (e.g., del(17p) or TP53 mutations).1,10 BTK inhibitors work to shut down (or inhibit) a protein within cancerous B cells called Bruton’s tyrosine kinase.1 By shutting down the BTK protein it can stop sending signals to cancerous B cells, such as those that cause CLL/SLL to grow and spread.1

"Highlighting the important connections between biomarker testing with regard to personalized targeted therapies versus outdated chemotherapy may offer better patient outcomes. This is core to CLL Society’s commitment to addressing the needs of the CLL/SLL communities through education, advocacy, support and research," said Brian Koffman, MDCM (retired), DCFP, FCFP, DABFP, MSEd, Co-Founder, EVP, Chief Medical Officer, CLL Society. "Through our partnership with BeiGene on the Test Before Treat campaign, we hope to further empower patients and healthcare providers with information to advance shared decision-making and optimal care.”

Test Before Treat empowers CLL patients and HCPs to make informed, personalized treatment decisions through a comprehensive awareness initiative. Through targeted digital outreach, direct-to-consumer efforts and tailored in-office HCP resources, Test Before Treat equips patients and HCPs with tools for shared decision-making, ensuring treatments align with each patient’s unique genetic profile to drive better outcomes in CLL management.

To learn more about the Test Before Treat campaign visit https://CLLTestBeforeTreat.org.

About Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

A life-threatening cancer of adults, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) is a type of mature B-cell malignancy in which abnormal leukemic B lymphocytes (a type of white blood cells) arise from the bone marrow and flood peripheral blood, bone marrow and lymphoid tissues.11,12 CLL is the most common type of leukemia in adults, accounting for about one-third of new cases of leukemia.12,13 Approximately 20,700 new cases of CLL will be diagnosed in the U.S. in 2024.13

About BeiGene

BeiGene, which plans to change its name to BeOne Medicines, is a global oncology company that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. With a broad portfolio, we are expediting development of our diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through our internal capabilities and collaborations. We are committed to radically improving access to medicines for far more patients who need them. Our growing global team of nearly 11,000 colleagues spans five continents. To learn more about BeiGene, please visit www.beigene.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X (formerly known as Twitter), Facebook and Instagram.

About CLL Society

CLL Society is a leading authority for chronic lymphocytic leukemia patients, families, caregivers and medical professionals. Founded in 2013 by Dr. Brian Koffman, a physician, CLL patient and advocate, and Patricia Koffman, a care partner and advocate, the nonprofit organization addresses the unmet needs of the chronic lymphocytic leukemia and small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL) community through patient education, advocacy, support and research. CLL Society is a registered 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization. To learn more, visit https://cllsociety.org/.

