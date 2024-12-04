Atlassian and Amazon Web Services Announce Strategic Collaboration Agreement to Drive Enterprise Cloud Migration

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--At AWS re:Invent today, Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM), a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software, and Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), announced a multi-year strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) to expedite cloud transformation and deliver advanced AI and security capabilities to enterprise customers.

The SCA will help drive the migration of millions of enterprise users from Atlassian’s Data Center business - which generates over $1 billion in annual revenue - to Atlassian Cloud over a multi-year timeline. Powered by AWS, Atlassian Cloud gives users access to the latest cloud-enabled services, underpinned by world-class security, privacy, compliance, and reliability.

Atlassian’s robust cloud platform today empowers over 300,000 customers worldwide to enhance productivity by fostering collaboration, enabling data-driven decision-making, and streamlining administrative processes—powered by innovative AI capabilities. Atlassian enterprise customers in diverse industries around the world—including Air France-KLM, AustralianSuper, Sun Life, and the UK’s Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency—have already unlocked significant business value through their successful cloud migration.

To support the scale of migrations, Atlassian and AWS will establish a Cloud Center of Excellence (CCoE) to streamline complex migrations for large enterprises, reducing migration time by up to 50 percent. This initiative will also equip specialized solution providers with cloud and AI skills to resell Atlassian Cloud offerings powered by AWS and enable the cloud migration of millions of users.

Customers on the Atlassian Cloud platform get access to cloud-only capabilities such as AI, automation, analytics, and unified search, which streamline workflows, improve productivity, and provide insights to enhance decision-making. A customer favorite, Atlassian Intelligence is a set of AI-powered capabilities available across the cloud platform built on insights from over 20 years of teamwork data from Atlassian’s products and ecosystem. Atlassian Intelligence empowers teams to accelerate productivity by turning data into insights and taking action on it faster than ever before. Enterprise customers have embraced Atlassian Intelligence enthusiastically, increasing their use of it nearly tenfold this year.

The partnership further enables developers, both in-house and third-party, to leverage AWS services when building applications with Atlassian's cloud development platform, Forge. AWS and Atlassian will jointly explore bringing more AWS innovation into the Forge platform, including generative AI technologies like Amazon Bedrock for app development and end-user solutions. The SCA will support the migration of existing Atlassian Connect applications to Atlassian Forge, using AWS services for accelerated development and code transformation capabilities.

“ The new strategic collaboration agreement with AWS represents a significant opportunity to drive cloud transformation and deliver advanced AI capabilities to our enterprise customers, all backed by world-class infrastructure, security, and privacy of cloud,” said Asha Thurthi, head of product strategy and operations at Atlassian. “ We are thrilled to deepen our collaboration with AWS to empower our customers with cutting-edge cloud solutions, accelerating productivity and innovation across their organizations.”

“ We are excited to deepen our collaboration with Atlassian through a new Strategic Collaboration Agreement,” said Chris Casey, Director of Partners, Asia Pacific and Japan, Amazon Web Services. “ Atlassian has been an AWS Partner since 2011, and this new agreement reaffirms AWS’s commitment to supporting Atlassian’s growth and business transformation as they leverage AWS’s broadest and deepest set of technologies, including generative AI, to drive security and innovation choosing to run their entire Atlassian Cloud on AWS. We look forward to helping millions more of Atlassian’s enterprise users migrate to the Atlassian Cloud on AWS to accelerate industry innovation.”

About Atlassian

Atlassian unleashes the potential of every team. Our software development, service management and work management software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. The majority of the Fortune 500 and over 300,000 companies of all sizes worldwide - including NASA, BMW, Kiva, Deutsche Bank and Dropbox - rely on our solutions to help their teams work better together and deliver quality results on time. Learn more about our products, including Jira, Confluence and Jira Service Management at https://atlassian.com.