World-Renowned Moorfields Eye Hospital to Implement MEDITECH Expanse Electronic Patient Record (EPR)

CANTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust — a leading international eye care, research, and educational hospital — announced it will implement MEDITECH’s Expanse EPR in its 20 locations in and around London.

The programme will integrate Moorfields’ existing ophthalmology clinical noting system, OpenEyes, with the cloud-based Expanse platform to establish one all-inclusive EPR across its network, with Expanse as the foundation.

Since many of Moorfields’ clinicians work at multiple locations and patients often travel between facilities for treatment, continuity of care and interoperability are essential. Expanse will enable seamless care by establishing one integrated EPR that delivers the same real-time access and view of patient health data at all of the organisation’s locations. In addition to providing a more complete view of each patient’s health journey, the solution will boost organisational efficiency by streamlining processes and connecting staff through one shared system, including administrators, nurses, pharmacy, imaging, inpatient and A&E. Departments like A&E, radiology, pathology and pharmacy will be fully digitised for the first time.

“I am delighted we are integrating our specialist ophthalmology system OpenEyes with MEDITECH, which has proven NHS experience,” said Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust chief operating officer Jon Spencer, the senior officer responsible for the EPR programme. “Our development focus is to optimise patient care and improve information for clinicians to aid their decision making. The EPR will support the trust’s position as a world-leading eye care, research, and educational organisation, as we edge closer to moving to our new centre for advancing eye care in Camden.”

“We are proud to expand our London footprint, as another world-renowned healthcare organisation chooses Expanse as its go-forward platform,” said Executive General Manager, MEDITECH UK and Ireland, Charlotte Scott. “This collaboration exemplifies the power and flexibility of Expanse to meet the unique needs of a wide variety of healthcare organisations worldwide. As a global leader in ophthalmology, Moorfields Eye Hospital is making a real impact in healthcare. We are honoured to partner with them on this transformative programme.”

About MEDITECH

For over 30 years, MEDITECH systems have been deployed in numerous private healthcare facilities and NHS Trusts throughout the UK, including university, paediatric, women and cancer centre speciality Trusts. We empower healthcare organisations to expand their vision of what’s possible with Expanse, the world’s most intelligent EPR platform. Follow us on YouTube, LinkedIn, X/Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, and visit: ehr.meditech.com/global/meditech-uk-ireland.

About Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust is one of the leading providers of eye health services in the UK and a world class centre of excellence for ophthalmic research and education. Our main focus is the treatment and care of NHS patients with a wide range of eye problems, from common complaints to rare conditions that require treatment not available elsewhere in the UK.

We treat people in 20 locations in and around London and Bedford, enabling us to provide expert treatment closer to patients’ homes. We also operate commercial divisions that provide care to private patients in both London and the Middle East.

With our academic partners at the UCL Institute of Ophthalmology, Moorfields is recognised as a leading centre of excellence in eye and vision research. Together we form one of the largest ophthalmic research sites in the world, with the largest patient population in Europe or the USA.

Visit Moorfields here: www.moorfields.nhs.uk/