SoFi Expands Access to Alts through New Partnership with Templum: Cosmos Fund, with Sole Exposure to SpaceX, Pomona Investment Fund, and StepStone Private Markets Fund

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, SoFi (SOFI), a member-centric, one-stop shop for digital financial services that helps members borrow, save, spend, invest and protect their money, announced access to three new private market funds through a relationship with Templum, which operates Templum One, a purpose-built platform for seamlessly accessing and transacting in private alternatives: The Cosmos Fund (with sole exposure to SpaceX) along with two additional private equity funds Pomona Investment Fund, and StepStone Private Markets Fund.

In a recent survey of five thousand retail investors, SoFi found that more than 87% of investors have an interest in investing in privately held companies. And when asked to review a list of the top 10 most valuable privately held companies, Open AI, SpaceX, and Epic Games ranked as the top three1, validating an increasing interest across a broad investor audience.

“Historically, the retail investor community has had few opportunities to invest in privately held companies, but we firmly believe in broadening access to potentially valuable opportunities,” said Anthony Noto, CEO of SoFi. “Today marks yet another milestone on our path to helping SoFi members achieve financial independence by giving them an opportunity to invest in some of today’s most sought after privately held companies.”

“These private alternative asset offerings represent an exciting step in our partnership with SoFi, enabling their members to access a broader range of investment strategies,” said Chris Pallotta, CEO and Founder of Templum. “Templum’s technology, compliance-focused framework, and deep expertise in alternatives enable us to bring some of the most sought-after private investments to a new generation of investors."

Today’s news marks the latest innovation SoFi has taken to empower its members with expanded access to diverse investment opportunities, including: its early 2024 launch of alternative funds on the SoFi Invest platform, a new SoFi Robo Investing offering – announced last month – and now, an expanded selection of alternative funds.

SoFi Invest members who are interested in learning more about accessing Templum’s offerings of the Cosmos Fund (with sole exposure to SpaceX), Pomona Investment Fund, and the StepStone Private Markets fund can find information in the Invest section of the SoFi App. At this time, these investments are limited to accredited investors.

About SoFi

SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a member-centric, one-stop shop for digital financial services on a mission to help people achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions. The company’s full suite of financial products and services helps 9.4 million SoFi members borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money better by giving them fast access to the tools they need to get their money right, all in one app. SoFi also equips members with the resources they need to get ahead – like credentialed financial planners, exclusive experiences and events, and a thriving community – on their path to financial independence.

SoFi innovates across three business segments: Lending, Financial Services – which includes SoFi Checking and Savings, SoFi Invest, SoFi Credit Card, SoFi Protect, and SoFi Insights – and Technology Platform, which offers the only end-to-end vertically integrated financial technology stack. SoFi Bank, N.A., an affiliate of SoFi, is a nationally chartered bank, regulated by the OCC and FDIC and SoFi is a bank holding company regulated by the Federal Reserve. The company is also the naming rights partner of SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams. For more information, visit SoFi.com or download our iOS and Android apps.

INVESTMENTS ARE NOT FDIC INSURED • ARE NOT BANK GUARANTEED • MAY LOSE VALUE

SoFi Securities, LLC (“SoFi Invest”) has a referral arrangement with Templum Markets, LLC (“Templum”), allowing eligible SoFi Invest members to access certain special purpose vehicles (“SPVs”) and private investment funds through Templum. Templum charges a purchase fee of up to 6% for SPVs and up to 3.5% for funds. In this arrangement, Templum compensates SoFi Invest with 20-50% of the purchase fees Templum charges to SoFi Invest members who open a Templum account and invest through Templum. SoFi Invest is not affiliated with Templum and makes no endorsement of Templum's products or services, but the compensation that SoFi Invest receives from Templum is a conflict of interest and creates an incentive for SoFi Invest to refer its members to Templum. Investing in securities involves a high degree of risk, including possible loss of your entire investment, and there is no guarantee of liquidity in any given security notwithstanding such security being listed on the Templum Markets Alternative Trading System. Securities are offered by and through Templum Markets, LLC (Members FINRA and SIPC). Templum Markets, LLC is wholly owned by Templum, Inc.

About Templum

Templum’s scalable infrastructure solutions are transforming access, processes and investment choice in alternative assets, making them as easy to invest in as public markets. Templum operates three core business lines:

Templum One is an innovative global ecosystem for private markets that connects alternative and private market issuers with a growing network of partners who want to offer their end investors access to the world’s most sought-after private assets.

Templum Marketplace Solutions enable private issuers and asset managers to automate processes, integrate siloed operations, and accelerate time-to-market.

Templum Applications Suite provides essential solutions to optimize back office and operational processes, saving businesses time, money and resources.

All securities offered by Templum Markets LLC., a wholly owned broker-dealer and Alternative Trading System (ATS) subsidiary of Templum, Inc., which is approved to operate in 53 U.S. states and territories. For more information, please visit www.templuminc.com.

1 Retail Investor Survey Led by SoFi in Partnership with Centiment, July 2024