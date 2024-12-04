Uniswap Labs and Fireblocks Collaborate to Bring DeFi Innovation to TradFi

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Uniswap Labs, the leader in decentralized finance (DeFi), is making it easier for institutional firms to access DeFi through its collaboration with Fireblocks, a digital asset operations and payments platform trusted by 2,000 clients globally. Through Fireblocks, asset managers, hedge funds, and other financial firms can access Uniswap Protocol’s liquidity and advanced DeFi trading features.

“We’re thrilled to bring DeFi native capabilities that meet our clients' demand for secure, scalable access to deeper liquidity,” said Michael Shaulov, CEO of Fireblocks. “We see increasing appetite for DeFi solutions among financial institutions, and we’re excited to see more of our clients diversify their digital assets portfolio with Uniswap’s Trading API.”

Direct to DeFi

The Uniswap Trading API is developed and maintained by Uniswap Labs, the US-based team that builds some of the most used blockchain infrastructure and apps. The collaboration gives Fireblocks’ clients the ability to go direct to DeFi and brings advanced DeFi trading features to TradFi. Its key features include:

Competitive Pricing and Deep Liquidity: Access to onchain and offchain liquidity. It offers an average price improvement of 4.6 basis points compared to the leading aggregator.

Access to onchain and offchain liquidity. It offers an average price improvement of 4.6 basis points compared to the leading aggregator. Simplified DeFi Trading: Go direct to DeFi with minimal latency and zero hassle. Uniswap’s Trading API handles the complexities of onchain trading including gas estimates, slippage calculations, routing options and USD conversions.

Go direct to DeFi with minimal latency and zero hassle. Uniswap’s Trading API handles the complexities of onchain trading including gas estimates, slippage calculations, routing options and USD conversions. Vast Selection Across 12 Chains: Thousands of assets across 12 chains, and growing. Access to Arbitrum, Avalanche, Base, Blast, BNB Chain, Celo, Ethereum, Optimism, Polygon, Unichain, World Chain, Zora, and ZKsync.

Bringing DeFi Innovation to TradFi

Institutions that choose to go direct to DeFi can also configure the API to their business operations, allowing funds to flow directly to designated wallets for better accounting and transparency.

To learn more visit https://hub.uniswap.org

About Uniswap Labs:

Uniswap Labs is a software company founded in 2018 by Hayden Adams, the company’s CEO, who invented the Uniswap Protocol, a peer-to-peer system for swapping digital assets that has processed $2.4T in volume since its founding. Uniswap Labs builds some of the most widely adopted DeFi products including a self-custody mobile wallet, an API for professional market players and a web interface.

About Fireblocks:

Fireblocks is an easy-to-use platform to create new blockchain-based products, and manage day-to-day digital asset operations. Exchanges, banks, PSPs, lending desks, custodians, trading desks, and hedge funds can securely scale their digital asset operations through the Fireblocks Network and MPC-based Wallet Infrastructure. Fireblocks serves thousands of organizations in the financial, payments, and web3 space, has secured the transfer of over $6 trillion in digital assets and has a unique insurance policy that covers assets in storage and transit. Find out more at www.fireblocks.com