DocGo Signs Contract in Mississippi with Major Hospital System to Provide Adult and Pediatric Remote Cardiac Monitoring Services

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DocGo Inc. (Nasdaq: DCGO) ("DocGo" or the "Company"), a leading provider of technology-enabled mobile health services, today announced that its Cardiac RMS subsidiary has signed a new contract with one of the largest hospital systems in Mississippi.

Under the agreement, in early 2025 Cardiac RMS by DocGo is scheduled to begin providing remote monitoring for nearly 3,000 patients with cardiac implantable electronic devices (“CIEDs”). This new contract marks Cardiac RMS’s launch into Mississippi and expands their pediatric customer base – reflecting the company’s ability to provide remote monitoring solutions across all age groups in this new geography.

Mississippi faces high rates of cardiovascular disease, limited access to specialized care in rural areas, and significant healthcare provider shortages that create unique challenges for delivering effective, timely care. Cardiac RMS’s remote monitoring will help reduce the need for frequent in-office visits and enable early interventions that can prevent serious complications, while also enhancing clinical efficiency by helping streamline operations, reduce hospital readmissions, and improve patient outcomes.

“Health systems are increasingly seeking solutions that empower patient-centered care and more effective resource management,” said Lee Bienstock, CEO of DocGo. “By partnering with Cardiac RMS, providers can ensure continuous oversight of cardiac device patients of all ages, helping to prevent complications, reduce hospitalizations, and enhance operational efficiency. This collaboration exemplifies how remote patient monitoring can be a vital component of a modern, proactive, value-based care strategy.”

Cardiac RMS by DocGo will provide continuous remote oversight of patients with CIEDs, including pacemakers, implantable cardioverter-defibrillators, implantable heart failure devices, and implantable loop recorders, which require regular monitoring to ensure proper function and to promptly detect any issues.

Through advanced technology and adaptable services, Cardiac RMS by DocGo continues to elevate the delivery of cardiac care services, helping providers improve outcomes and create seamless patient experiences.

About Cardiac RMS by DocGo

Cardiac RMS LLC is a clinical service partner specializing in remote monitoring of cardiac implantable electronic devices (CIEDs), including pacemakers, defibrillators, implantable loop recorders, and heart failure devices. Services also include Virtual Care Management and Remote Physiologic Monitoring (RPM) to support the treatment of chronic conditions. By enhancing care accessibility and streamlining remote care, Cardiac RMS by DocGo empowers providers to deliver proactive, patient-focused solutions that improve outcomes and reduce costs.

About DocGo

DocGo is leading the proactive healthcare revolution with an innovative care delivery platform that includes mobile health services, remote patient monitoring and ambulance services. DocGo is helping to reshape the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing high quality, highly accessible care to patients where and when they need it. DocGo's proprietary technology and relationships with dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks and health insurance providers. With Mobile Health, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient’s home or workplace. Together with DocGo’s integrated Ambulnz medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. For more information, please visit www.docgo.com. To get an inside look on how the proactive healthcare revolution is helping transform healthcare by reducing costs, increasing efficiency and improving outcomes, visit www.proactivecarenow.com.

