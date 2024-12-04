Swiss GRC and OpResONE, Inc. Launch Strategic Partnership for GRC Implementation in North Americas

Besfort Kuqi, CEO of Swiss GRC, and Joseph Brewer, CEO of OpResONE, Inc., shake hands during the official signing ceremony at Swiss GRC's Global Headquarters in Lucerne, marking the start of their strategic partnership. (Photo: Business Wire)

LUCERNE, Switzerland & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OpResONE, Inc., a leading provider of resilience and operational advisory services, has partnered with Swiss GRC to bring advanced Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) solutions to organizations across the United States and Canada.

This collaboration aims to deliver Swiss GRC’s multi-award winning GRC Toolbox with localized expertise and strategic guidance of OpResONE, Inc., enabling organizations to implement robust GRC solutions efficiently and effectively. Renowned for its seamless integration into business operations and its focus on practical, user-centric solutions over overly complex or theoretical approaches, the GRC Toolbox empowers businesses to strengthen their GRC strategies. In addition to GRC, OpResONE, Inc. will focus on integration of Operational Resilience with GRC Frameworks, along with Business Continuity Strategies. This alignment will fuel accelerated growth to Operational Resilience.

The U.S. market’s demand for GRC solutions continues to rise due to increasingly stringent regulations, complex compliance requirements, and evolving cybersecurity threats. This partnership addresses these needs by combining Swiss GRC's innovative technology with OpResONE's deep-rooted expertise in operational resilience and regulatory advisory, ensuring a seamless deployment experience tailored to U.S. businesses. OpResONE’s understanding of regulatory landscapes, combined with Swiss GRC’s adaptable deployment options (on-premises, private cloud, or SaaS), offers organizations flexibility and confidence in meeting data residency and compliance requirements.

Joseph Brewer, CEO of OpResONE, Inc., shared his perspective on the partnership: “This collaboration with Swiss GRC not only aligns with our mission to provide resilient and compliant solutions, but also empowers organizations to confidently address today’s complex GRC challenges. Together, we are dedicated to delivering an unparalleled level of service and support that enables sustainable growth and long-term operational resilience. THINK INTEGRATION and SINGLE PLATFORM! It’s truly a WIN-WIN.”

Besfort Kuqi, CEO of Swiss GRC, emphasized the strategic value of the partnership: “OpResONE’s expertise in U.S. regulatory requirements and their comprehensive approach to operational resilience make them the ideal partner for delivering our GRC Toolbox. Together, we can offer businesses a faster, more efficient path to achieving compliance and risk mitigation, ultimately developing solid frameworks for resilience.”

This strategic alliance between OpResONE, Inc. and Swiss GRC merges cutting-edge technology with specialized local support, providing U.S.-based organizations with a robust solution to navigate today’s demanding regulatory and cybersecurity landscape.