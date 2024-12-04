Green Rebates Acquires Seinergy to Expand Rebate Services for Growers

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Green Rebates, a leading rebate and incentive management company specializing in the horticulture industry, announced today it has entered an agreement to acquire Seinergy in a move that will create the largest dedicated energy rebate platform for cultivators. The acquisition unites Green Rebates' market-leading horticulture expertise with Seinergy's extensive experience in energy incentives and policy for cannabis growers. The acquisition is set to close in December 2024. Upon finalizing the deal, Seinergy will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Green Rebates.

"Green Rebates has experienced explosive growth over the past three years, and we've been strategically pursuing opportunities to accelerate this momentum, expand our reach to new growers and forge deeper partnerships with utility providers. Our acquisition of Seinergy allows us to do just that," said Dylan Collins, CEO of Green Rebates.

"My longstanding relationship with Bob Gunn has given me firsthand insight into his exceptional industry expertise. Seinergy's unwavering commitment to customer success and core values mirror our own," Collins added. "Integrating Seinergy into the Green Rebates family represents a significant milestone in our company's journey, one that we’re confident will create new opportunities for growth for our combined customer base."

The strategic combination joins two powerhouses in utility rebates and energy management. Bob Gunn's leadership will strengthen Green Rebates' expertise and deepen its utility provider partnerships, while Seinergy will leverage Green Rebates' vast resources and established industry relationships. The combination empowers both companies to deliver an expanded suite of services, offering growers flexibility to optimize their operations. Seinergy's customers will also gain access to Green Rebates' innovative financing solutions for select projects.

“I’m excited to work with Dylan and his team at Green Rebates to help our customers execute on their energy efficiency projects more quickly and with less cash out of pocket,” said Gunn, Seinergy’s founder and CEO. “Our combined utility and rebate expertise will empower both brands to maximize relationships, strengthen negotiations and scale—ultimately ensuring our customers are getting the greatest rebate values possible.”

Green Rebates and Seinergy have secured a combined $135 million in rebates for growers throughout the country to date, and, according to Collins, this value is expected to climb upon the acquisition's close.

About Green Rebates

Green Rebates is a leading rebate and incentive management company specialized in serving the horticulture industry and created by experts in the field. Leveraging its market-leading rebate expertise, established relationships with dozens of utilities and a vast network of hardware providers, Green Rebates empowers cultivators, investors, manufacturers and facility operators to make more strategic decisions on capital investment purchases. Its team of experts with extensive knowledge of light fixtures, HVAC systems and dehumidifiers helps hundreds of cultivators achieve maximum value from their rebate and incentive opportunities, with some rebates covering up to 100% of project costs. To date, Green Rebates has secured more than $75 million in rebates and saved more than 500 million kilowatt-hours. To learn more, visit greenrebates.com.

About Seinergy

Seinergy is a pioneer in delivering energy rebates to indoor horticulture customers across North America. Its founders have been rooted in utility program planning, evaluation and policy since 2008. Bob Gunn, CEO and founder of Seinergy, was a first mover in the cannabis lighting rebate space. Since 2014, Seinergy has been advocating for cultivators at the project, program and policy levels, affecting beneficial change with utility program providers and energy regulators alike. Seinergy's knowledge of energy, utilities, efficiency and cost saving measures enables growers to dramatically boost profits.