Tufts Medicine, The Vascular Care Group, and Commonwealth Radiology Associates Collaborate on New Outpatient Vascular + Vein Center in Lowell, MA

LOWELL, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tufts Medicine, The Vascular Care Group, and Commonwealth Radiology Associates are pleased to announce their collaboration on a new state-of-the-art outpatient Vascular + Vein Center now opened in Lowell, MA. This innovative partnership aims to enhance the patient care experience by providing comprehensive diagnostic and minimally invasive therapeutic services in a comfortable, convenient outpatient setting.

Located at 1115 Westford Street in Lowell, the care team includes Brad S. Oriel, MD, RPVI from The Vascular Care Group as well as interventional radiologists Allan I. Hoffman, MD and Gregg Franco, MD, both from Commonwealth Radiology Associates. Also practicing at the Vascular + Vein Center is Paul Burke, MD of Vascular Associates of the Merrimack Valley.

The new outpatient center offers the most advanced equipment available and a team of highly skilled vascular and interventional professionals dedicated to delivering the highest-quality care. Patients will have access to a wide range of services including diagnostic testing, minimally invasive vascular interventions, embolization therapies, vein treatments, and other specialized medical treatments.

"We are excited about this opportunity to collaborate with The Vascular Care Group and Commonwealth Radiology Associates to continue to bring advanced healthcare services to the Greater Lowell community," said Amy Hoey, RN, President of Tufts Medicine Lowell General Hospital. "This partnership underscores our commitment to thinking outside the box and improving patient outcomes through innovation and collaboration."

The facility will serve patients from Lowell and the surrounding communities, offering streamlined access to services that prioritize expertise, quality care, and patient comfort. With rising rates of health conditions like diabetes, hypertension, and obesity, combined with a growing shortage of physicians due to retirements, there is an urgent need for more efficient and convenient care settings. By bringing together experienced clinicians from different medical specialties and practices, this collaboration aims to address these challenges and provide a seamless healthcare experience for individuals seeking diagnostic and interventional procedures.

"This new outpatient clinic represents a significant step forward in our efforts to expand access to greatly needed interventional radiology services," said Allan I. Hoffman, MD, President of Commonwealth Radiology Associates. "We look forward to working closely with Tufts Medicine and The Vascular Care Group to meet the healthcare needs of our community."

The Vascular Care Group, a world leader known for its expertise in vascular medicine and patient-centered care, brings a wealth of experience to the collaboration. "Our team is committed to delivering compassionate care and innovative treatments," said Christopher Kwolek, MD, MBA, Chief Medical Officer and Partner of The Vascular Care Group. "Together with our partners, we are dedicated to providing comprehensive vascular services that prioritize patient well-being and safety."

The collaboration between Tufts Medicine, The Vascular Care Group, and Commonwealth Radiology Associates underscores a shared commitment to advancing healthcare delivery through providing noninvasive diagnostics, advanced treatments, and preventive follow-up, all in one convenient location, ensuring timely and exceptional care close to home.

The new outpatient center officially opened its doors in November 2024.

For more information about the new outpatient office and its services, please contact our office at (351) 221-7080 or visit www.TheVascularCareGroup.com.

About Tufts Medicine

Tufts Medicine is an innovative health system that brings together the best of academic and community medicine to deliver exceptional, connected and accessible care. Tufts Medicine is comprised of Tufts Medical Center, the principal teaching hospital of Tufts University and Tufts University School of Medicine, Lowell General Hospital, MelroseWakefield Hospital, Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford, Care at Home, and an integrated network of 2,300 physicians in Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire. We treat the most complex conditions, keep our communities healthy and bring research breakthroughs to life. www.tuftsmedicine.org

About Commonwealth Radiology Associates

Commonwealth Radiology Associates (CRA) is the largest private practice radiology group in Massachusetts, providing imaging expertise in the northern suburbs of Boston. Our 50 board-certified radiologists practice the full scope of diagnostic and interventional radiology with an emphasis on patient care, quality, and community outreach and wellbeing. CRA physicians have trained at the most prestigious academic medical centers in the country and provide current, state of the art imaging-based services in the communities where we work and live. We practice a multi-disciplinary approach, working collaboratively with primary care doctors and specialist providers to enhance comprehensive care and achieve the best outcomes for our patients. For more information visit www.commonwealthradiologyassociates.com

About The Vascular Care Group

The Vascular Care Group is the largest independent vascular surgery practice in the US, specializing in the diagnosis, treatment, and management of vascular conditions. Led by a team of highly skilled vascular surgeons practicing in Massachusetts, Maine, and Connecticut, The Vascular Care Group provides expertise in the full spectrum of vascular diseases, including peripheral artery disease (PAD), venous insufficiency, aneurysms, and vascular malformations, and is dedicated to employing minimally invasive techniques whenever possible, aiming to reduce recovery times and improve patient outcomes. Their commitment to advancing vascular medicine through research and education underscores their dedication to improving outcomes and advancing the field. For more information, visit www.TheVascularCareGroup.com