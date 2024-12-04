Comstock Welcomes Inova 360° Concierge Medicine to The Row at Reston Station

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHCI) (“Comstock”), a leading asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, D.C. region, announced today the signing of a 4,505 square foot lease with Inova 360° Concierge Medicine (“Inova”) at 1880 Reston Row Plaza, located within The Row at Reston Station.

Inova 360° Concierge Medicine is designed for individuals seeking a proactive and individualized approach to their primary care. Patients receive comprehensive one-on-one care from trained medical professionals with access to advanced technology and a focus on better overall health, all in a convenient, unhurried atmosphere. This new location is scheduled to open in the summer of 2025.

“Inova is excited to join the community at The Row at Reston Station,” said Craig Cheifetz, MD, FACP, Vice President of Corporate Health and Premium Services for Inova. “This will be our sixth location across Northern Virginia, allowing us to bring our personalized approach to health and wellness to patients in the greater Reston community. Being part of a transit-oriented and mixed-use destination like Reston Station will ensure access not only to those who live in Reston Station, but also those who work and play there as well.”

The Row at Reston Station, the second phase of the 90-acre Reston Station development, blends high-quality residential, office, retail, and entertainment spaces to create a vibrant, transit-oriented neighborhood. It is home to a 55,000 square foot VIDA Fitness and Spa flagship location and will soon include Virginia’s first JW Marriott Hotel and Residences (opening in 2025) as well as the highly anticipated additions of Puttshack and Ebbitt House.

“We are proud to bring a premier healthcare provider like Inova to further enhance the thriving ecosystem at Reston Station,” said Tim Steffan, Chief Operating Officer of Comstock. “This addition underscores our commitment to fostering healthy buildings and healthy people, a cornerstone of our corporate mission, while providing a diverse roster of quality retail offerings for residents, the workforce, and the local communities we serve throughout the Dulles Corridor.”

About Reston Station

Reston Station is among the largest mixed-use, transit-oriented developments in the mid-Atlantic region. Covering 90 acres, spanning the Dulles Toll Road, and surrounding the Wiehle-Reston East Station on Metro's Silver Line, Reston Station is home to multiple Trophy-Class and Class-A office buildings that serve as national or regional headquarters for Google (Nasdaq: GOOGL), ICF International (Nasdaq: ICFI), Spotify (NYSE: SPOT), Qualtrics International (Nasdaq: XM), Rolls-Royce of America, and numerous other federal contractors. More than 2,000 residents already call Reston Station home, while approximately 3,000 additional residences are planned with 420 currently under construction. Two hotels will provide multiple options for visitors, including Virginia’s first JW Marriott Hotel and Residences that is scheduled to open in 2025. Anchoring the destination retail and entertainment spaces is a state-of-the-art 55,000 square foot flagship VIDA Fitness and Spa facility, which opened in May 2024 and will be joined by two additional offerings currently under construction: golf-themed entertainment and dining venue Puttshack, and Ebbitt House, the first ever expansion of the iconic Old Ebbitt Grill brand. These premier retail offerings will join Founding Farmers, Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse, Starbucks, Tous les Jours, Noku Sushi, CVS, and numerous other dining and convenience retail venues already at Reston Station. For more information, please visit Comstock.com and RestonStation.com.

About Comstock

Founded in 1985, Comstock is a leading asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, D.C. region. With a managed portfolio comprising approximately 10 million square feet at full build-out and including stabilized and development assets strategically located at key Metro stations, Comstock is at the forefront of the urban transformation taking place in the fastest-growing segments of one of the nation’s best real estate markets. Comstock’s developments include some of the largest and most prominent mixed-use and transit-oriented projects in the mid-Atlantic region, as well as multiple large-scale public-private partnership developments. For more information, please visit Comstock.com.