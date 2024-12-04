Clearco and Boundless Launch Seamless Integration to Streamline Funding for Ecommerce Brands

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clearco, a working capital solution for ecommerce brands, and Boundless, a capital marketplace for high-growth businesses, today announces a technology integration that builds upon their existing partnership to transform access to working capital for ecommerce brands. The launch of the technology integration between Clearco and Boundless is designed to enable a seamless handoff for ecommerce brands in the funding process.

“When a business comes to Boundless to find qualified capital partners, we want to ensure the process is as efficient as possible,” states Mark Jorgenson, CEO of Boundless. “The integration with Clearco achieves exactly that, elevating the experience for our clients to a world-class standard.”

Clearco is the first financial services solution for ecommerce to offer a direct Application Programming Interface (API) integration with a partner, directly between platforms. Boundless is the first partner at Clearco to support the automated integration. Clearco looks forward to expanding the offering to additional partners to support ecommerce brands broadly.

"Our integration with Boundless represents Clearco's commitment to providing a seamless funding experience," explains Jill Renwick, Senior Director of Product at Clearco. "By automating the process, Boundless customers who come to Clearco can receive funding even faster.”

The release of the integration product furthers the original partnership between the two financial technology solutions. In mid-2024, Clearco and Boundless announced their strategic partnership to transform access to working capital for ecommerce brands. Clearco will offer businesses outside their core target direct access to Boundless’s marketplace while Boundless will connect ecommerce brands to Clearco to secure funding in as little as 24 hours.

"This integration is a game-changer for how we collaborate with partners like Boundless," notes Daniel Srouji, Product Lead at Clearco. "By eliminating manual steps, we’re making it easier and faster for ecommerce brands to get the funding they need to grow."

Together, Clearco and Boundless seek to drive a highly efficient funding process for businesses in the U.S. and empower these companies to re-invest in growth.

About Clearco

Clearco is the non-dilutive working capital solution for ecommerce businesses in the United States. Clearco’s unique Invoice Funding product and Receipt Funding solution allow businesses to access the funding they need against invoices and receipts pertaining to inventory, marketing expenses, shipping, logistics, tax bills, and more. Clearco offers capped weekly payments and is non-dilutive and does not take collateral or personal guarantees. Founded in 2015, Clearco has funded more than 10,000 businesses with $2.5B invested. For more information, visit clear.co.

About Clearco Partnerships

Companies that work with ecommerce merchants partner with Clearco to enable Invoice Funding directly for their services or to better support their brands. Partners include marketplaces, brokers and financial experts, marketing and professional services agencies, suppliers and vendors, review websites, as well as software solution providers. The formal partner channel is a reciprocal program that provides value to ecommerce merchants in the Clearco ecosystem. To learn more about Clearco’s partner program, visit clear.co/partners.

About Boundless

Boundless transforms the fundraising journey for growth-driven companies by offering an innovative platform that streamlines the entire funding process. Search, filter, and match with over 100+ lending partners based on real-time financial and risk data to find the best fit. Take the stress out of raising capital. Get started with Boundless today. For more information, visit getboundless.ai.