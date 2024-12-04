ACERA Taps Clearwater Analytics to Transform Data Validation and Simplify Total Plan Reporting

BOISE, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a leading worldwide provider of investment management, accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, has been chosen by the Alameda County Employees’ Retirement Association (ACERA) to provide data validation, shadow book of record accounting, and total plan reporting across its entire investment portfolio, including its alternative assets.

Public pension funds have significantly increased their allocation to alternative assets, now comprising over 35% of their investment portfolios. This complex data must be gathered and collated from multiple sources. ACERA will leverage the Clearwater platform with embedded Generative AI capabilities to automatically aggregate and validate data across multiple sources and formats and identify and escalate data anomalies or failures.

ACERA Investment Operations Officer Serafin Lim stated, “ The Clearwater Platform delivers accurate data reporting and a robust validation process for ACERA. As our Total Fund continues to grow and evolve to ensure long-term benefits for plan members, Clearwater’s innovative solutions enhance data integrity, streamline processes, and bring greater visibility into our alternative investment portfolios. This partnership will help us reduce risk, increase efficiency, and focus on managing the Total Fund effectively.”

Benefits to ACERA include:

Improved accuracy and analysis to drive better operational and investment decision-making

Reduced risk with real-time data validation and improved reporting

Greater operational efficiency and resource optimization

Simplified and accurate process for Total Plan Reporting with automated, accurate, monthly and/or quarterly Investment Committee and Board Reports

Convenient, accessible engagement with data with immediate responses to even complex queries

“ The complexity and volume of the data needs for alternative investments make it impossible to sufficiently scale existing operational resources without using excellent technology boosted by generative AI. We are thrilled that ACERA trusts us to partner with them to streamline their operational processes and achieve total plan reporting as they expand their alternative investment portfolio,” explains Scott Erickson, Chief Revenue Officer at Clearwater Analytics.

Contact an expert today for more information about Clearwater Analytics and how our solutions can support your organization.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a global, industry-leading SaaS solution, automates the entire investment lifecycle. With a single instance, multi-tenant architecture, Clearwater offers award-winning investment portfolio planning, performance reporting, data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, compliance, risk, and order management. Each day, leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, and governments use Clearwater’s trusted data to drive efficient, scalable investing on more than $7.3 trillion in assets spanning traditional and alternative asset types. Additional information about Clearwater can be found at clearwateranalytics.com.