DEKA Laser and New York’s Romeo & Juliette: A Global Partnership for Advanced Epilation on Fifth Avenue

FLORENCE, Italy & NEW YORK CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DEKA Laser, global leader in medical laser technologies, proudly announces its new and prestigious partnership with Romeo & Juliette Hair Removal, the renowned center specialized in permanent hair removal located on world-famous Fifth Avenue in New York City. Thanks to this exclusive collaboration, Romeo & Juliette will become another global reference center for DEKA training on laser hair removal, with particular attention to the Again PRO Series line of equipment, and will host the innovative DEKA Epil Academy, an academy dedicated to the training and sharing of advanced hair removal treatment protocols.

Located on one of the most elegant and most renowned avenues in the world, Romeo & Juliette Hair Removal is considered true excellence in the aesthetic and medical realm, and is frequented by celebrities, top models and prominent sports personalities. This new international training center will become the reference point for physicians and specialists from all over the world who wish to train on the most innovative and effective laser hair removal protocols, in particular for the treatment of all phototypes.

“The collaboration with Romeo & Juliette represents a significant achievement for DEKA”, says Paolo Salvadeo, DEKA Laser’s CEO. “This partnership allows us to take our quality and innovation standards to one of the most iconic and prestigious locations in the world, making the training experience unique in its type. I am proud to be able to give life to this project, which will contribute to the growth and diffusion of the Again PRO technology and our advanced hair removal protocols.

Also Chris Karavolas, Director of the Romeo & Juliette Center, expresses his enthusiasm for this new phase: “We are thrilled to cooperate with DEKA, a subsidiary of the El.En. Group, an absolute reference company in the world of laser technology. This synergy will allow us to offer cutting-edge treatments to our clients, constantly optimizing the protocols for every skin type. For us working side by side with DEKA and El.En. Group represents a unique growth and development opportunity”.

Chris Karavolas, with over twenty years of experience in the hair removal field, will work closely with the DEKA team to perfect the treatment protocols for every skin type, contributing to positioning Romeo & Juliette and DEKA Laser as global leaders in the sector.

The DEKA Epil Academy will position itself as a center of excellence in the hair removal training, attracting professionals the world over toward the famous Fifth Avenue, a meeting place of innovation, beauty and technology.

https://dekalaser.com/products/again-pro/

https://www.romeojuliettelaserhairremoval.com/

Information on DEKA

DEKA is a subsidiary of the EL.EN. multinational Group which has been the leader in the laser work for 40 years.

This Italian company, headquartered in Florence, has its roots in a culture whose dominant characteristic is excellence of thought. Thanks to its priceless cultural heritage and its unique historical background, DEKA enshrines a promise of universal value in its vision: Transforming each scientific discovery into a solid benefit for physicians and patients and translate each technological innovation into ongoing improvement in its product and services range to ameliorate the quality of people’s lives.