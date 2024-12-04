Office Depot Announces a New Agreement with Verizon for Select Retail Locations

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Office Depot, an operating company of The ODP Corporation and a leading omnichannel retailer dedicated to helping its small business, home office, and education customers live more productive and organized lives, is pleased to announce its business initiative with Verizon, a renowned telecommunications and technology provider. This relationship aims to provide small and medium-sized businesses and consumer customers with a seamless shopping experience for Verizon products and services within Office Depot and OfficeMax stores.

As part of this relationship, Verizon will offer a selection of Verizon business and consumer services and products through kiosks in select Office Depot and OfficeMax stores. The program's initial phase is planned to include four stores in California and Illinois markets. The products and services offered in the California stores are expected to be available starting in December 2024, just in time to support increased demand during the holiday season.

A list of initial select locations is referenced below, with launches planned for December 2024 in California and the beginning of 2025 in Illinois:

CALIFORNIA

Office Depot: 3030 Foothill Blvd, La Crescenta, CA 91214

Office Depot: 1130 E. Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91106

ILLINOIS

OfficeMax: 1829 W. Fullerton Ave, Chicago, IL 60614

OfficeMax: 4429 US Route 14, Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Knowledgeable Verizon authorized agents will be responsible for selling Verizon products and services in these stores, including:

5G Business and Home Internet: Providing businesses and consumers with fast, affordable, reliable internet virtually anywhere they need it.

Providing businesses and consumers with fast, affordable, reliable internet virtually anywhere they need it. Verizon’s Business Voice Over IP Solution, One Talk: A versatile, multi-line phone solution for offices, remote work, or a combination of both. One mobile phone number is shared across multiple devices, giving access to calls and business telephone features while on the go.

A versatile, multi-line phone solution for offices, remote work, or a combination of both. One mobile phone number is shared across multiple devices, giving access to calls and business telephone features while on the go. Smartphones, Watches, and Tablets: A selection of smartphones, tablets, and accessories.

Office Depot is excited to join forces with Verizon, leveraging their expertise in the telecommunications industry to deliver top-quality products and exceptional customer service. This relationship aligns with Office Depot's mission of providing businesses and individuals with the tools they need to succeed and opening doors for market-exclusive and national promotions, enabling customers to take advantage of attractive offers and deals.

"Aligned with our focus on providing world-class solutions to our clients, we are excited to work with Verizon to provide a robust product portfolio and superior connectivity solutions," said Kevin Moffitt, executive vice president of The ODP Corporation and president of Office Depot. "We are passionate about enabling our customers' business and personal goals and providing each customer with the tools and solutions to succeed. This relationship with Verizon will further enhance our commitment to providing innovative solutions and exceptional customer experiences."

This agreement with Verizon marks another milestone in Office Depot’s commitment to delivering the latest technology to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

