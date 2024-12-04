Kian Capital’s Forensic Engineering Platform Sdii Global Expands with Roar Engineering Acquisition

ATLANTA & CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kian Capital-backed Sdii Global, LLC (“Sdii”), a forensic engineering and consulting firm primarily supporting claim resolution for the property and casualty (“P&C”) insurance industry, completed the acquisition of Roar Engineering Inc. (“Roar”).

Founded in 2015 and based in Mississauga, Ontario, Roar Engineering is a leading Canadian forensic engineering firm providing comprehensive investigations and reports to help clients successfully navigate insurance claims and disputes. The Roar team brings trial-tested expertise across numerous engineering disciplines, enabling it to serve as a one-stop-shop solution for its customer base.

As a combined platform, the duo represents an industry-leading forensic engineering services provider, offering considerable geographic and portfolio breadth and depth while maintaining the outstanding reputation of excellence each firm has earned. Roar and Sdii will continue to operate independently while sharing cross-platform resources to further enhance client outcomes.

“ Roar and Sdii share a foundational and ever-present commitment to providing clients with high-quality expert support through world-class investigative techniques and meticulous reporting,” said Roar Co-Founder and Co-CEO Michael Rochon. “ It was important for Roar to find a partner that held itself to the same high customer service standards, and we’re proud to say we found that in Sdii.”

“ With the establishment of the partnership, Roar and Sdii will be able to offer increased client benefits with deeper expert resources, a larger geographic footprint and a continued emphasis on rapid response times, furthering our commitment to providing a top-tier client experience,” added Roar Co-Founder and Co-CEO Vincent Rochon.

Moving forward, the business plans to continue growing its geographic presence and portfolio of services through organic and strategic M&A efforts. The acquisition expands the platform into Canada, and the team will continue to deepen its North American presence in the years to come.

“ In addition to large-scale geographic coverage, Roar brings diversification to the platform’s portfolio with its focus on fire and explosion investigation, accident reconstruction, electrical engineering, metallurgical engineering, environmental engineering and mechanical engineering, which complement Sdii’s core civil, structural, environmental and geotechnical business lines nicely,” said Sdii President Catherine Carty. “ We’re thrilled to establish this partnership that will foster growth in these areas and expand service offerings for clients across Canada and the U.S., which will now include solutions for the automobile and marine sectors of the P&C industry.”

Kian completed a strategic majority investment in Sdii in 2022, but the firm has supported the company’s strategy since 2016, when it provided senior secured debt to facilitate a management-led buyout.

“ This partnership perfectly aligns with Sdii’s growth strategy,” said Kian Partner Scott Buschmann. “ Adding Roar to the portfolio expands Sdii’s geographic presence and service line offerings, driving us one step closer to our mission of growing from a regional leader to a national leader with international reach.”

Sdii is actively seeking additional partnerships with founders in forensic engineering and consulting, including electrical, mechanical and structural forensic engineering, fire and explosion investigation, accident reconstruction, failure analysis, biochemical and human factors engineering and building consulting. Business owners interested in learning more should contact David Duke, Partner, Business Development at Kian, at dduke@kiancapital.com.

About Roar Engineering

Roar Engineering is a Canadian forensic engineering firm. As specialized forensic experts, Roar provides its clients with independent and unbiased opinions that withstand a serious challenge. Insurance and legal professionals recognize the company Canada-wide for its unbiased and relentless pursuit of truth, meticulous investigative techniques and proven track record. Roar’s team of experts has been mentored and coached to provide its clients with the same high-quality service that its founders, Michael Rochon and Vincent Rochon, are renowned for. To learn more, visit www.roarengineering.com.

About Sdii Global

Sdii Global is an industry-leading forensic engineering and consulting firm delivering innovative solutions and expert opinions to help clients resolve complex challenges. Specializing in accurate, timely analyses, Sdii’s team of experienced professionals brings unparalleled quality and expertise to every project. Its expert technical staff is comprised of licensed geologists, geotechnical engineers, civil/structural engineers, scientists and fire origin and cause investigators. The company’s unique technology-driven approach provides real-time project status updates to clients and demonstrates its dedication to customer service excellence. Whether it’s timely property insurance claims resolution assistance or comprehensive litigation support services, Sdii Global has the specialized expertise to deliver effective solutions. To learn more, visit www.sdii-global.com.

About Kian Capital Partners

At Kian, we forge partnerships to ignite growth and build enduring value. Our goal is to provide flexible financial resources and additional operational horsepower to scale lower-middle-market businesses, realize aspirations and deliver long-term investment returns through genuine partnership. Proud to be recognized on Inc.’s Founder-Friendly Investors list for three consecutive years, Kian is a private investment firm with $1 billion of capital under management and a focus on four core industry sectors: consumer, services, value-added distribution and specialty manufacturing. Our team of seasoned investors has over 100 years of collective experience providing transformational capital solutions and board-level strategic and operational guidance to founder/owner-operated businesses. To learn more, visit www.kiancapital.com.

