EVgo and GM Surpass 2,000 Public Fast Charging Stalls in the U.S.

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) (“EVgo” or the “Company”), one of the nation’s largest providers of public fast charging infrastructure for electric vehicles (EVs), and General Motors (GM) have surpassed 2,000 public fast charging stalls opened through their ongoing metropolitan charging collaboration. To date, EVgo and GM have built fast charging stalls in more than 390 locations in 45 metropolitan markets across 32 states as part of a longstanding collaboration to broaden access to public charging in amenity-rich locations, such as grocery stores, retail centers and city centers, while also serving customers who are unable to charge at home or work, such as renters and those living in multifamily dwellings.

With their 2,000th stall now open, EVgo and GM are well on their way toward completing a total of 2,850 DC fast charging stalls nationwide, which will also include 400 public fast charging stalls at flagship destinations across major metropolitan markets in states such as Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, New York and Texas. The companies celebrated the opening of their 1,000th public fast charging stall in August 2023 in Woodbridge, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago, and continued this momentum in 2024, doubling their EV charging footprint in just over one year.

EVgo and GM’s 2,000th stall is part of a newly opened station that features five 350kW fast chargers capable of serving up to 10 vehicles simultaneously. Conveniently located off Interstate 215, this charging station offers drivers multiple nearby amenities including retail shopping options, as well as coffee shops and dining destinations in Murrieta, CA. This site was awarded funding by the California Energy Commission under its FAST program.

“EVgo’s longstanding collaboration with GM has helped us bring public charging to communities in more than 30 states across the U.S., and as we work to deploy our first flagship destinations next year, we are thrilled to celebrate today’s milestone of reaching 2,000 fast charging stalls built through this program,” said EVgo President, Dennis Kish. “Working with trusted automakers like GM has accelerated the buildout of our nationwide network, inspiring range confidence for today’s EV drivers and the drivers we will welcome to the EVgo network in the years to come.”

“Our collaboration with EVgo underscores our dedication to providing EV drivers with the best possible experience by expanding fast charging infrastructure across the country,” said Wade Sheffer, Vice President, GM Energy. “We look forward to continuing to offer premium charging experiences for years to come.”

For more information about the EVgo network, visit www.evgo.com.

For more information about GM’s public charging commitments, visit www.GM.com/public-charging.

About EVgo

EVgo (NASDAQ: EVGO) is a leader in electric vehicle charging solutions, building and operating the infrastructure and tools needed to expedite the mass adoption of electric vehicles for individual drivers, rideshare and commercial fleets, and businesses. EVgo is one of the nation’s largest public fast charging networks, featuring over 1,000 fast charging locations across 40 states, including stations built through EVgo eXtend™, its white label service offering. EVgo is accelerating transportation electrification through partnerships with automakers, fleet and rideshare operators, retail hosts such as grocery stores, shopping centers, and gas stations, policy leaders, and other organizations. With a rapidly growing network and unique service offerings for drivers and partners including EVgo Optima™, EVgo Inside™, EVgo Rewards™, and Autocharge+, EVgo enables a world-class charging experience where drivers live, work, travel and play.

About GM

General Motors (NYSE: GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM's Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry's widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future. Learn more at GM.com.