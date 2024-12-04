Innovid Partners with 51ToCarbonZero in Move Toward Net-Zero

LONDON & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--51toCarbonZero (51-0), the only net-zero platform powering growth for marketing and advertising leaders, today announced that it has been selected by Innovid (NYSE:CTV), an independent software platform for the creation, delivery, measurement, and optimization of advertising across CTV, linear, and digital, to help reduce its carbon footprint.

In its journey toward net-zero, Innovid is prioritizing sustainability across all of its products and solutions. Partnering with 51-0 will enable the business to swiftly identify opportunities to reduce carbon and save money via more efficient operations, while also strengthening its partnerships with agencies and clients.

David Fahey, SVP, Strategic Agency Partnerships at Innovid, said: “Partnering with 51-0 is a major step in Innovid’s commitment to reducing carbon impact—not just for us, but for the entire ad ecosystem. With visibility into over a billion video ad impressions daily, we see the sustainability issues that need fixing. This collaboration will help us drive environmental change at scale.”

By utilizing 51-0’s platform, Innovid can quantitatively measure, manage, reduce, and ultimately eliminate its corporate emissions. 51-0 is unique in its solution-based approach, which recommends strategies for decarbonization together with the tools required to monitor progress, as it supports companies to reach net-zero.

The partnership forms part of Innovid’s wider commitment to working with industry experts to proactively identify and act on ways to reduce environmental impact and embrace eco-friendly practices. This includes Innovid’s Harmony initiative, which aims to optimize the CTV ecosystem at the infrastructure level. Earlier this year, as part of the initiative, Innovid released Harmony Direct, which streamlines the workflow for guaranteed, non-biddable CTV media to its purest form by removing all friction points, including additional technology hops, fees, and energy waste.

Fahey continues: “With Innovid's unparalleled view into the CTV landscape, we’re tackling inefficiencies and cutting carbon impact for the whole industry—paving the way to a greener advertising future, one impression at a time.”

David Murnick, North American GM, 51toCarbonZero, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Innovid on its net-zero journey. Through our platform, we aim to transform Innovid’s climate commitments into a strategic advantage—identifying opportunities to enhance efficiency, cultivating innovative partnerships that drive business growth, and advancing our shared journey toward achieving net-zero emissions."

The collaboration follows 51-0’s ongoing partnership with IPG Mediabrands, which allows the media holding company’s media partners access to 51-0 services as part of its Climate Action Acceleration Program.

Martin Bryan, Global Chief Sustainability Officer, IPG Mediabrands said: “We must all work together to create durable, meaningful and measurable climate solutions and we are incredibly proud to partner with 51-0 to provide essential services to both our clients and valued partners like Innovid.”

About 51toCarbonZero

51toCarbonZero's mission is to help the world reach net zero as quickly as possible. We are a carbon transition company that enables organisations to set, accelerate and achieve net-zero emissions through our advanced carbon management platform.

Headquartered in London, we serve clients across more than 30 markets, enabling the transition to net-zero for leading global organisations, including Nasdaq and FTSE-listed companies. To achieve maximum impact, we specialize in empowering companies that shape public opinion, influence emotions, and drive behaviors—spanning industries such as media, marketing, advertising, entertainment, and sports.

For more information visit https://www.51tocarbonzero.com/

About Innovid

Innovid (NYSE:CTV) is an independent software platform for the creation, delivery, measurement, and optimization of advertising across connected TV (CTV), linear, and digital. Through a global infrastructure that enables cross-platform ad serving, data-driven creative, and measurement, Innovid offers its clients always-on intelligence to optimize advertising investment across channels, platforms, screens, and devices. Innovid is an independent platform that leads the market in converged TV innovation, through proprietary technology and exclusive partnerships designed to reimagine TV advertising. Headquartered in New York City, Innovid serves a global client base through offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit https://www.innovid.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

About IPG Mediabrands

IPG Mediabrands is the media and marketing solutions division of Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG). IPG Mediabrands manages over $47 billion in marketing investment globally on behalf of its clients across its full-service agency networks UM, Initiative and Mediahub and through its award-winning specialized business units Healix, KINESSO, MAGNA, Mediabrands Content Studio, Orion Holdings, Rapport, and the IPG Media Lab. IPG Mediabrands clients include many of the world’s most recognizable and iconic brands from a broad portfolio of industry sectors including automotive, personal finance, consumer product goods (CPG), pharma, health and wellness, entertainment, financial services, energy, toys and gaming, direct to consumer and e-commerce, retail, hospitality, food and beverage, fashion and beauty. The company employs more than 18,000 diverse marketing communication professionals in more than 130 countries. Learn more at www.ipgmediabrands.com.